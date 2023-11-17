England vs. Malta Livestream: How to Watch Euro 2024 Qualifier Soccer From Anywhere

With qualification confirmed for next summer's tournament in Germany, England will be looking to bag top spot in Group C and a high seeding at UEFA Euro 2024 with a win over Malta today at Wembley in their final qualifier at home.

Five players have been forced out of Gareth Southgate's plans for this game through injury, including James Maddison, Jude Bellingham and Callum Wilson, which should allow fringe players such as Jarrod Bowen and Cole Palmer to stake their claim for a place in England's squad for next summer.

While Malta have improved during the campaign, the Reds nevertheless remain rooted to the foot of Group C and are without a point. Having failed to muster a single shot against England in the reverse fixture, it could be another tough night for the team currently ranked 171st in the world.

Below, we'll outline the best live TV streaming services you can use to watch the game live wherever you are in the world.

England vs. Malta: When and where?



England host Malta at the iconic Wembley Stadium in London, on Friday, Nov. 17. Kickoff is set for 7.45 p.m. GMT local time in the UK (2:45 p.m. ET, 11:45 a.m. PT in the US and 6:45 a.m. AEDT on Saturday, Nov. 18 in Australia).

How to watch the England vs. Malta game online from anywhere using a VPN

If you find yourself unable to view the game locally, you may need a different way to watch -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on game day by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Canada, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.

Livestream the England vs. Malta game in the US

Friday's game is on Fox Sports 1. If you don't have the channel as part of your cable lineup, it can be streamed via Sling TV.



Sling TV Watch international soccer on Fox Sling TV's Blue plan includes Fox Sports 1, making it a great option for those wanting to watch international soccer action. It's $45 a month and includes over 40 channels, including other sports channels like ESPN. In order to watch this match, however, you'll also need Sling's Sports Extra bundle. This adds a further 10 sports channels for an additional $11 a month, including Fox Sports 2, which is broadcasting this match live in the US. See at Sling

Livestream the England vs. Malta match in the UK for free

Terrestrial free-to-air station Channel 4 has the rights to show all of England's Euro 2024 qualifiers live in the UK. Coverage of this match starts at 7 p.m. GMT.

All 4 Watch international football on Channel 4 for free That also means you can stream the game for free via the Channel 4 website and the network's All 4 app. As well as being able to watch via a browser on your laptop, there are dedicated All 4 apps for the likes of Android, iOS, PlayStation, Xbox, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, plus a wide range of smart TVs. See at Channel 4

Livestream the England vs. Italy game in Canada

If you want to stream this game live in Canada, you'll need to subscribe to DAZN Canada. The service has exclusive broadcast rights to every Euro 2024 qualifier this season.

DAZN Watch Euro 2024 qualifiers in Canada from CA$25 a month A DAZN subscription currently costs CA$25 a month or CA$200 a year and will also give you access to the UEFA Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League, plus EFL Championship soccer, Six Nations rugby and WTA tennis. As well as dedicated apps for iOS and Android, there's a wide range of support for set-top boxes and smart TVs. See at DAZN

Livestream the England vs. Malta game in Australia

Football fans Down Under can watch this match on streaming service Optus Sport, which has the rights to show select Euro 2024 qualifiers live in Australia this season.

Optus Sport Watch international soccer in Australia from AU$7 a month With exclusive rights to screen Euro 2024 qualifiers live this season, as well as English Premier League, German Bundesliga and Spanish La Liga games, streaming service Optus Sport is a particularly big draw for Aussie soccer fans. If you're already an Optus network customer you can bag Optus Sport for a reduced price, with discounts bringing the price down to as low as AU$7 a month. If you're not, a standalone monthly subscription to the service starts at AU$25. See at Optus Sport

