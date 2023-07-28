England vs. Denmark: How to Watch FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Game Live From Anywhere

A win for either side in this Group D clash should guarantee their safe passage to the Women's World Cup knockout stages, as England take on Denmark today at the Allianz Stadium in Sydney.

Sarina Wiegman's Lionesses are one of the tournament favorites, but were made to work for their 1-0 win against outsiders Haiti in their group opener.

Denmark, meanwhile, also notched up a 1-0 win in their first match of the tournament, with Amalie Vangsgaard's late strike enough to earn them victory over China.

Below, we'll outline the best live TV streaming services to use to watch England vs. Denmark, no matter where you are in the world.

A penalty from Georgia Stanway was all that separated England and Haiti in their first group game. Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

England vs. Denmark: When and where?

This Group D clash takes place at the Allianz Stadium in Sydney on Friday, July 28.

Kick-off is set for 6:30 p.m. AEST local time in Australia, which makes it a 4:30 a.m. ET or 1:30 a.m. PT start in the US and Canada, and a 9:30 a.m. BST kick-off in the UK.

How to watch the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 online from anywhere using a VPN

If you find yourself unable to view the tournament locally, you may need a different way to watch this match -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on game day by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Australia, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.

Looking for other options? Be sure to check out some of the other great VPN deals taking place right now.

Livestream England vs. Denmark in the US



This Women's World Cup match is being broadcast on FS1 in the US. If you're already a subscriber, you can livestream games via the Fox website. If you're not, you'll need a live TV streaming service that carries Fox, the least expensive being Sling TV Blue.

Numerous other live TV streaming services carry FS1 as well, namely YouTube TV, Hulu Plus Live TV, DirecTV Stream and Fubo. They all cost more than Sling TV, but they also carry more channels. Check out our live TV streaming channel guide for details.

NBC-owned Telemundo, meanwhile, offers all the games in Spanish, which can also be viewed via NBC's streaming platform Peacock Premium.

One further option in the US for watching matches comes with Tubi TV, which is offering full-length replays of the games in English minutes after they end on the free ad-supported streaming service. You'll have to sign up for a Tubi account in order to get the games, but you won't need a credit card or subscription.

Watch England vs. Denmark for free in the UK

Football fans in the UK are among the luckiest in the world, as all matches of the FIFA Women's World Cup being shown live on free-to-air channels, with the BBC and ITV sharing broadcast duties. This game will be shown live on BBC1, which means viewers in the UK will be able to stream the game for free on BBC iPlayer. Coverage starts at 9 a.m. BST on Friday morning.

Stream England vs. Denmark in Canada

Comprehensive live coverage of the 2023 Women's World Cup will be available in Canada via TSN. Cord cutters can watch via the network's streaming service TSN Plus.

TSN Plus Watch Women's World Cup in Canada for CA$20 a month TSN Plus is a new direct streaming service, boasting exclusive coverage of PGA Tour Live golf, NFL games, F1, Nascar and the four Grand Slam tennis tournaments. Ideal for cord-cutters, the service is priced at CA$20 a month or CA$200 per year. See at TSN

Stream England vs. Denmark for free in New Zealand

Live coverage of 2023 Women's World Cup for the co-host nation is with free-to-air channel Prime. Kick-off for this match is at 8:30 p.m. NZST.

Quick tips for streaming the 2023 Women's World Cup using a VPN