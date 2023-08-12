England vs. Colombia: How to Watch FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Quarterfinal Live From Anywhere

Having survived a scare against Nigeria in the previous round, England face another tricky challenge as they come up against Colombia in this Women's World Cup quarterfinal clash at Stadium Australia in Sydney.

Sarina Wiegman's Lionesses know they need to improve having scraped through to the last eight after being taken to penalties by the Super Falcons in a match that saw England's star young forward Lauren James sent off for stamping on an opponent's butt.

Colombia, meanwhile, have been one of the tournament's brightest sides, having shocked heavyweights Germany in the group stages while edging past Jamaica 1-0 to reach their first ever World Cup quarterfinal.

Below, we'll outline the best live TV streaming services to use to watch England vs. Colombia, no matter where you are in the world.

Midfield star Keira Walsh made a return to the starting XI in England's win over Nigeria following a knee injury scare earlier in the tournament. Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar/Getty Images

England vs. Colombia: When and where?

This quarterfinal clash takes place at Stadium Australia in Sydney on Saturday, July 22.

Kick-off is set for 8:30 p.m. AEST local time in Australia, which makes it a 6:30 a.m. ET or 3:30 a.m. PT start in the US and Canada, a 10:30 p.m. start in New Zealand and an 11:30 a.m. BST kick-off in the UK.

How to watch the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 online from anywhere using a VPN

If you find yourself unable to view the tournament locally, you may need a different way to watch this match -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on game day by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Australia, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.

Looking for other options? Be sure to check out some of the other great VPN deals taking place right now.

Livestream England vs. Colombia in the US



Women's World Cup matches are being broadcast on Fox in the US. If you're already a subscriber, you can livestream games via the Fox website. if you're not, you'll need a live TV streaming service that carries Fox, the least expensive being Sling TV Blue.

Numerous other live TV streaming services carry local Fox stations as well, namely YouTube TV, Hulu Plus Live TV, DirecTV Stream and FuboTV. They all cost more than Sling TV, but they also carry more channels. Check out our live TV streaming channel guide for details.

NBC-owned Telemundo, meanwhile, offers all the games in Spanish, which can also be viewed via NBC's streaming platform Peacock Premium.

One further option in the US for watching matches comes from Tubi TV, which is offering full-length replays of the games in English minutes after they end on the free ad-supported streaming service. You'll have to sign up for a Tubi account in order to get the games, but you won't need a credit card or subscription.

Watch England vs. Colombia for free in the UK

Football fans in the UK are among the luckiest in the world, as all matches of the FIFA Women's World Cup being shown live on free-to-air channels, with the BBC and ITV sharing broadcast duties. This game will be shown live on ITV1, which means viewers in the UK will be able to stream the game for free on ITVX. Coverage begins at 10:45 a.m. BST.

Stream England vs. Colombia for free in Australia

Channel 7 7 Plus Carries the Women's World Cup for free in Australia The great news for soccer fans Down Under is that you can watch all of the 2023 Women's World Cup for free on Channel 7 in Australia. That also means that games will also be livestreamed for free on the network's 7 Plus streaming service, which works across a wide range of devices, including smart TVs, laptops, games consoles, mobile phones, tablets and streaming sticks. See at 7 Plus

Stream England vs. Colombia in Canada

Comprehensive live coverage of the 2023 Women's World Cup will be available in Canada via TSN. Cord cutters can watch via the network's streaming service TSN Plus.

TSN Plus Watch Women's World Cup in Canada for CA$20 a month TSN Plus is a new direct streaming service, boasting exclusive coverage of PGA Tour Live golf, NFL games, F1, Nascar and the four Grand Slam tennis tournaments. Ideal for cord-cutters, the service is priced at CA$20 a month or CA$200 per year. See at TSN

Stream England vs. Colombia for free in New Zealand

Live coverage of 2023 Women's World Cup for the co-host nation is with free-to-air channel Prime. Kick-off for this match is at 10:30 p.m. NZST.

Quick tips for streaming the 2023 Women's World Cup using a VPN