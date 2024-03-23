England vs. Brazil Livestream: How to Watch International Friendly Soccer From Anywhere

Arguably the pick of the matches of this week's international break sees England host Brazil on Saturday in a mouthwatering friendly at Wembley.

The match marks the first in charge for new Brazil head coach Dorival Júnior, who will be hoping to arrest a run of four games without a win for the South American giants.

The game has plenty of significance as well for England's fringe players, with this the first of two friendlies before manager Gareth Southgate selects his squad for Euro 2024.

Below, we'll outline the best live TV streaming services to use to watch the game live wherever you are in the world.

England vs. Brazil: When and where?



England host Brazil at Wembley Stadium in London on Saturday, March 23. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. GMT local time in the UK, which is 3 p.m. ET or 12 p.m. PT in the US and Canada, and 6 a.m. AEDT on Sunday, March 24 in Australia.

How to watch the England vs. Brazil game online from anywhere using a VPN

If you find yourself unable to view the game locally, you may need a different way to watch -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game.

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Canada, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.





Sarah Tew/CNET ExpressVPN Best VPN for streaming ExpressVPN is our current best VPN pick for people who want a reliable and safe VPN, and it works on a variety of devices. It's normally $13 a month, and you can sign up for ExpressVPN and save 35% -- the equivalent of $8.32 a month -- if you get an annual subscription. Note that ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee. See at ExpressVPN

Livestream the England vs. Brazil game in the US

Saturday's game is on Fox. If you don't have the channel as part of your cable lineup, it can be streamed via Sling TV.

Sling TV Watch international soccer on Fox Sling TV's Blue plan includes Fox, making it a great option for those wanting to watch international soccer action. It's $40 a month ($45 in some places) and offers over 40 channels, including other sports channels like ESPN. See at Sling

Livestream the England vs. Brazil match in the UK for free

Broadcast rights in the UK for this game are with terrestrial free-to-air station Channel 4. Coverage of this match starts at 6 p.m. GMT.

All 4 Watch international football on Channel 4 for free That also means you can stream the game for free via the Channel 4 website and the network's All 4 app. As well as being able to watch via a browser on your laptop, there are dedicated All 4 apps for the likes of Android, iOS, PlayStation, Xbox, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, plus a wide range of smart TVs. See at Channel 4

Livestream the England vs. Brazil game in Australia



Football fans Down Under can also watch this International friendly on streaming service Optus Sport.

Optus Sport Watch international soccer in Australia from AU$7 a month With exclusive rights to screen every EPL match live this season, as well as German Bundesliga and Spanish La Liga games and international fixtures, streaming service Optus Sport is a particularly big draw for Aussie soccer fans. If you're already an Optus network customer you can bag Optus Sport for a reduced price, with discounts bringing the price down to as low as AU$7 per month. If you're not, a standalone monthly subscription to the service starts at AU$25. See at Optus Sport

Livestream the England vs. Brazil match in Canada

If you want to stream this game live in Canada, you'll need to subscribe to DAZN Canada.

DAZN Watch international soccer in Canada from CA$25 a month A DAZN subscription currently costs CA$25 a month or CA$200 a year and will also give you access to the UEFA Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League, plus EFL Championship soccer, Six Nations rugby and WTA tennis. As well as dedicated apps for iOS and Android, there's a wide range of support for set-top boxes and smart TVs. See at DAZN

