England vs. Belgium Livestream: How to Watch International Friendly Soccer From Anywhere

Two of the favorites for this summer's Euro 2024 tournament face off on Tuesday in this friendly at Wembley.

The hosts underwhelmed in Saturday's warm-up match against Brazil, and boss Gareth Southgate will once again be without a number of key players for this match, including Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka, with defenders Harry Maguire and Kyle Maguire also now unavailable through injury.

Belgium meanwhile struggled to a 0-0 draw with Ireland in Dublin at the weekend, and new boss Domenico Tedesco is also without a number of star names, such as Kevin De Bruyne and Thibaut Courtois.

Below, we'll outline the best live TV streaming services to use to watch the game live wherever you are in the world.

Brentford striker Ivan Toney looks set to make his first start for England in today's friendly at Wembley. Crystal Pix/MB Media/Getty Images

England vs. Belgium: When and where?



England hosts Belgium at Wembley Stadium in London on Tuesday, March 26. Kickoff is set for 7.45 p.m. GMT local time in the UK, which is 3.45 p.m. ET or 12.45 p.m. PT in the US and Canada, and 6.45 a.m. AEDT on Wednesday, March 27 in Australia.

How to watch the England vs. Belgium game online from anywhere using a VPN

If you find yourself unable to view the game locally, you may need a different way to watch -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on game day by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Canada, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.

Sarah Tew/CNET ExpressVPN Best VPN for streaming ExpressVPN is our current best VPN pick for people who want a reliable and safe VPN, and it works on a variety of devices. It's normally $13 a month, and you can sign up for ExpressVPN and save 35% -- the equivalent of $8.32 a month -- if you get an annual subscription. Note that ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee. See at ExpressVPN

Livestream the England vs Belgium game in the US

Tuesday's game is available to watch in the States on Spanish-language service Vix Plus.

Vix Plus Watch international soccer in the US from $7 Vix Plus currently costs $7 per month, and as well as broadcasting UEFA club and international competitions, it also offers Spanish-language soccer coverage of the US Women's National Team, Mexico's Women's National Team, plus South America's top domestic soccer. See at Vix

Livestream the England vs. Belgium match in the UK for free

Broadcast rights in the UK for this game are with terrestrial free-to-air station Channel 4. Coverage of this match starts at 7 p.m. GMT.

All 4 Watch international football on Channel 4 for free That also means you can stream the game for free via the Channel 4 website and the network's All 4 app. As well as being able to watch via a browser on your laptop, there are dedicated All 4 apps for the likes of Android, iOS, PlayStation, Xbox, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, plus a wide range of smart TVs. See at Channel 4

Livestream the England vs. Belgium game in Australia



Football fans Down Under can also watch this International friendly on streaming service Optus Sport.

Optus Sport Watch international soccer in Australia from AU$7 a month With exclusive rights to screen every EPL match live this season, as well as German Bundesliga and Spanish La Liga games and international fixtures, streaming service Optus Sport is a particularly big draw for Aussie soccer fans. If you're already an Optus network customer you can bag Optus Sport for a reduced price, with discounts bringing the price down to as low as AU$7 per month. If you're not, a standalone monthly subscription to the service starts at AU$25. See at Optus Sport

Livestream the England vs. Belgium match in Canada

If you want to stream this game live in Canada, you'll need to subscribe to DAZN Canada.

DAZN Watch international soccer in Canada from CA$25 a month A DAZN subscription currently costs CA$25 a month or CA$200 a year and will also give you access to the UEFA Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League, plus EFL Championship soccer, Six Nations rugby and WTA tennis. As well as dedicated apps for iOS and Android, there's a wide range of support for set-top boxes and smart TVs. See at DAZN

