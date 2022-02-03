Celebrate Black History Month Nintendo Switch sales crush Wii Starlink Premium satellite internet Dying Light 2 review Pam and Tommy review Wordle Archive lets you binge
Dive into data with 98% off the ultimate Excel and Power BI certification bundle

Get lifetime access to educational courses on Microsoft Excel, Power BI, Alteryx and more for just $35.

excelbundle.jpg
StackSocial

You're certifiable! Or you will be, thanks to these comprehensive courses. Learn step-by-step the ins-and-outs of data science with over 60 hours of coursework on Excel, Power BI and more so that you can acquire the skills and knowledge necessary for achieving your occupational goals, whether that means changing careers or trying for a promotion. Learn all of the relevant skills for building professional business reports, custom templates and more with the 2022 ultimate Microsoft Excel and Bower BI certification bundle for just $35 now through Feb. 5.

This one-time investment will give you lifetime access to courses that cover data analytics, visualization tools and much more so that you can become an expert on both reading and building professional charts, graphs, dashboards, interactive reports and more. Note that this deal is for the courses that teach you how to use the software efficiently and that the software itself is not included in your purchase. Become the go-to person in your professional space with these invaluable skills. And with a savings of 98%, there has never been a better time to grab your future with both hands.