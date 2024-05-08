Disney, Warner Bros. Discovery Announce That a Bundle of Disney Plus, Hulu and Max Is Coming

Disney and Warner Bros. Discovery are already teaming up for a sports streaming joint venture, now the two companies have announced that they will be working together on a streaming bundle of Disney Plus, Hulu and Max for the US that is coming this summer.

The new bundle doesn't yet have a price or an exact release date. The companies say that it will be available to purchase on any of the three streaming platforms' respective websites and users can choose from ad-supported or ad-free options.

When bundled together the companies tout that users will be able to access content from a host of brands including "ABC, CNN, DC, Discovery, Disney, Food Network, FX, HBO, HGTV, Hulu, Marvel, Pixar, Searchlight and Warner Bros."

It wasn't immediately clear if this new offer would also include Disney's ESPN Plus or Warner Bros. Discovery's Bleacher Report or TNT Sports. As part of the sports joint venture, which is set to arrive later this year, the companies previously announced that there would be bundles of that sports-focused service with Disney Plus, Hulu and/or Max.

In a press release, the companies say that they will share "additional details" about this newest bundle "in the coming months."

The announcement comes as new bundles and partnerships have formed in the streaming space as traditional cable TV packages continue to decline. Disney recently brought Hulu into its Disney Plus service and earlier this year Verizon announced a bundling of Max with Netflix for its wireless subscribers.