Devin Haney vs. Vasiliy Lomachenko Livestream: When It Starts and How to Watch

It's a long-awaited 135-pound division showdown in Las Vegas this evening, as Devin Haney places his undisputed lightweight titles on the line against Vasiliy Lomachenko.

Saturday's showdown marks San Francisco fighter Haney's first appearance in the ring since his two fights against George Kambosos Jr. in Australia last year, which saw him add the WBA, IBF and WBO title to the WBC belt he has held since 2019.

Ukrainian star Lomachenko was widely regarded as one of the world's best pound-for-pound boxers, only to see his career derailed following a shattering points defeat to Teofimo Lopez in October 2020.

The 35-year-old has since mounted an impressive comeback following that devastating loss, with a big win over Jamaine Ortiz in October on points last year setting the groundwork for tonight's title fight -- as well as a spell serving as a territorial defense volunteer for his country following Russia's invasion.

Here are all the details of tonight's big fight, including start time, how to watch it and more.

Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc/Getty Images

Devin Haney vs. Vasiliy Lomachenko date and start times

Haney vs. Lomachenko takes place tonight, May 20, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

The event is set to start at 10 p.m. ET (7 p.m. PT) with the main card starting at around 12 a.m. ET (9 p.m. PT). Timing is subject to change for the main card based on the length of undercard fights.

How to watch Devin Haney vs. Vasiliy Lomachenko from anywhere

If you find yourself unable to view Haney vs. Lomachenko locally, you may need a different way to watch the fight -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on the day by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. So if your internet provider or mobile carrier has stuck you with an IP address that incorrectly shows your location in a blackout zone, a VPN can correct that problem by giving you an IP address in your correct, nonblackout area. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Canada, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.

Looking for other options? Be sure to check out some of the other great VPN deals taking place right now.

How to watch Haney vs. Lomachenko in the US

Saturday's big fight is available to stream in the US via pay-per-view on ESPN Plus.

How to watch Haney vs. Lomachenko in the UK

If you live in the UK, the Haney vs. Lomachenko fight is a live exclusive for Sky Sports. You'll be able to watch on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Action with no extra PPV cost. This also means you can watch all the action from Las Vegas via Sky's standalone streaming service Now TV. The main card should start around 5 a.m. BST on Sunday morning.

Now Watch Haney vs. Lomachenko in the UK from £12 Sky subsidiary Now (formerly Now TV) offers streaming access to Sky Sports channels with a Now Sports membership. You can get a day of access for £12, or sign up to a monthly plan from £25 per month right now. See at Now

How to watch Haney vs. Lomachenko in Canada

For Canadian fight fans, Saturday's big title fight is available to watch via streaming service TSN Plus, with no extra PPV charge for subscribers. Existing TSN cable subscribers can meanwhile watch at no extra charge using the details of their TV provider.

TSN Plus Watch Haney vs. Lomachenko for CA$20 a month TSN Plus is a new direct streaming service, boasting exclusive coverage of PGA Tour Live golf, NFL games, F1, Nascar and the four Grand Slam tennis tournaments. Ideal for cord-cutters, the service is priced at CA$20 a month or CA$200 per year. See at TSN

How to watch Haney vs. Lomachenko in Australia

Australian boxing fans can stream this clash via Main Event PPV on streaming service Kayo Sports, and you don't need to be a subscriber to watch the bout. The main card should start around 2 p.m. AEDT on Sunday afternoon.

Kayo Sports Watch the Haney vs. Lomachenko fight for AU$60 A Kayo Sports subscription starts at AU$25 a month and lets you stream on one screen, while its Premium tier costs AU$35 a month for simultaneous viewing on up to three devices. The service gives you access to a wide range of sports including F1, NRL, NFL, F1, NHL and MLB, and there are no lock-in contracts. However, you don't need a subscription to watch this fight, with this lightweight title clash available as a standalone purchase for AU$60. See at Kayo Sports

Haney vs. Lomachenko full fight card



In addition to the big main event, there are a number of other fights taking place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena tonight.