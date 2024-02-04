'Curb Your Enthusiasm': How to Watch Season 12 From Anywhere

After 24 years of hilariously awkward social interactions, it's time to bid farewell to Curb Your Enthusiasm as the comedy show's twelfth and final season hits the airwaves.

As ever, Seinfeld creator Larry David plays a fictionalized version of himself that seems incapable of applying any sort of filter, resulting in a seemingly never-ending supply of cringe-inducing faux pas, politically incorrect outbursts and disastrous mishaps.

Larry's now-ex-wife Cheryl (Cheryl Hines), manager Jeff (Jeff Garlin) and his wife Susie (Susie Essman), and roommate Leon (J.B Smoove) are all back for this final run, while you can expect guest appearances from the likes of Coda star Troy Kotsur.

Need a final fix of Larry's misanthropy? Here's how you can tune into Curb Your Enthusiasm season 12. Plus, learn how a virtual private network can come in handy while you stream.

Release dates for Curb Your Enthusiasm Season 12

Season 12 premieres in the US on linear channel HBO and the network's streaming service Max on Sunday, Feb. 4 at 10 p.m. ET / PT. The remaining installments of the ten-episode series will be released on a weekly basis each Sunday, with the final episode released on April 7.

How to watch Curb Your Enthusiasm Season 12 from anywhere on VPN

So what if you're traveling outside your home country and want to enjoy the show or want an added layer of privacy for streaming? There is an option that doesn't require searching the internet for a sketchy website: You can use a VPN, or virtual private network.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the show. If you find yourself unable to watch locally, a VPN can come in handy. It's also a great idea for when you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network and want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

Most VPNs, like CNET's Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it easy to virtually change your location. Looking for other options? Be sure to check out some of the other great VPN deals.

How to watch Curb Your Enthusiasm Season 12 around the world

