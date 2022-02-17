Scott Stein/CNET

Crunchyroll, an anime streaming service, launched a streaming app for the Nintendo Switch on Thursday.

There’s a new way to watch anime 🌟 Crunchyroll now available on @NintendoAmerica Switch ✨



🎮 LEARN MORE: https://t.co/peIQjWAAje pic.twitter.com/vCaEhmnSSE — Crunchyroll 🎉 Now on SWITCH! (@Crunchyroll) February 17, 2022

"You can stream all of your favorite anime on TV while your console is docked, or on the go with handheld and tabletop modes," Crunchyroll said in a statement.

The Crunchyroll app joins a handful of other streaming apps available on the Switch, including Hulu, YouTube and Twitch, as well as Niconico in Japan. People can also watch classic Pokemon episodes on the Switch through the Pokemon TV app.

Even with this addition, streaming service apps available on the Switch lag behind apps available on the Playstation 5 and Xbox Series X. Both consoles offer Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney Plus, among others.

The app is available to download for free in the Nintendo eShop. Mega and Ultimate Fan Crunchyroll subscribers can watch anime videos through the app offline.