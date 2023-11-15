Cricket World Cup 2023 Semifinal Livestream: How to Watch India vs. New Zealand From Anywhere
The Men in Blue will be hoping to seal their spot in the final as they take on the Black Caps in Mumbai.
New Zealand will have to pull off a shock result to reach a third successive final as they take on hosts and tournament favorites India in this first semifinal of the Cricket World Cup.
Kane Williamson's Black Caps claimed their place in the last four after defeating Sri Lanka by five wickets, a result that saw them edge out Pakistan for a semifinal spot.
India's superb form, which has seen them win all nine matches in the group stage, combined with their home advantage, sees them marked out as the clear favorite with the bookies to win the tournament outright. However, they now come up against the side they lost to at this stage of the tournament four years ago.
Below, we'll outline the best live TV streaming services to use to watch every match of the 2023 Cricket World Cup, no matter where you are in the world.
India vs. New Zealand: When and where?
India take on New Zealand at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, India, on Wednesday, Nov. 15. Play is set to start at 2 p.m. IST local time in India. (That's 8:30 a.m. GMT in the UK, 7:30 p.m. AEDT in Australia, and 3:30 a.m. ET or 12:30 a.m. PT in the US.)
How to watch the 2023 Cricket World Cup online from anywhere using a VPN
If you find yourself unable to view the tournament locally, you may need a different way to watch this match -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on game day by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.
With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.
Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Australia, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.
Looking for other options? Be sure to check out some of the other great VPN deals taking place right now.
ExpressVPN is our current best VPN pick for people who want a reliable and safe VPN, and it works on a variety of devices. It's normally $13 per month, and you can sign up for ExpressVPN and save 49% plus get three months of access for free -- the equivalent of $6.67 per month -- if you get an annual subscription.
Note that ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Livestream India vs. New Zealand in the US
World Cup 2023 matches are available to watch live on both ESPN Plus and dedicated cricket streaming service Willow TV.
ESPN's standalone streaming service costs $10 a month or $100 for an annual subscription. Read our ESPN Plus review.
Dedicated cricket streaming service Willow TV is available from a broad range of cable providers, including Spectrum, Dish and Xfinity.
The service is also available via OTT provider Sling TV across a range of devices. There are options to pay just for Willow (pricing starts at $7 a month) or add it to your existing Sling plan.
Stream India vs. New Zealand in India for free
Free live coverage of the 2023 Cricket World Cup in the host nation will be available to watch on mobile devices via the Hotstar app.
Those looking to catch all the action on a device with a larger display will need to sign up for pay TV service Star Sports or Disney Plus Hotstar.
Disney Plus Hotstar prices start at 499 rupees, with the service's all-access content plan coming in at 1,499 rupees.
Watch India vs. New Zealand in the UK
All matches of the Cricket World Cup are being shown live in the UK by Sky and its dedicated Sky Sports Cricket channel. If you already have Sky Sports as part of your TV package, you can stream the first Test via its Sky Go app, but cord-cutters will want to get set up with a Now account, and a Now Sports membership, to stream the match.
Sky subsidiary Now (formerly Now TV) offers streaming access to Sky Sports channels with a Now Sports membership. You can get a day of access for £12, or sign up to a monthly plan from £25 a month right now.
Stream India vs. New Zealand in Australia
Pay-TV network Foxtel and its streaming platform Kayo is showing every match of the 2023 Cricket World Cup, including India vs. New Zealand.
A Kayo Sports subscription starts at AU$25 a month and lets you stream on one screen, while its Premium tier costs AU$35 a month for simultaneous viewing on up to three devices.
The service gives you access to a wide range of sports including F1, NRL, NFL, NHL and MLB, and there are no lock-in contracts.
Better still, if you're a new customer, you can take advantage of a one-week Kayo Sports free trial.
Stream India vs. New Zealand for free in New Zealand
Pay TV broadcaster Sky Sport has broadcast rights to show every 2023 Cricket World Cup game live in New Zealand.
Pay-TV broadcaster Sky Sport will be showing every 2023 Cricket World Cup game in New Zealand. That also means you can also watch every game online using the network's Sky Go streaming service.
Quick tips for streaming the 2023 Cricket World Cup using a VPN
- With four variables at play -- your ISP, browser, video streaming provider and VPN -- your experience and success when streaming the Cricket World Cup action live may vary.
- If you don't see your desired location as a default option for ExpressVPN, try using the "search for city or country" option.
- If you're having trouble getting the game after you've turned on your VPN and set it to the correct viewing area, there are two things you can try for a quick fix. First, log into your streaming service subscription account and make sure the address registered for the account is an address in the correct viewing area. If not, you may need to change the physical address on file with your account. Second, some smart TVs -- like Roku -- don't have VPN apps you can install directly on the device itself. Instead, you'll have to install the VPN on your router or the mobile hotspot you're using (like your phone) so that any device on its Wi-Fi network now appears in the correct viewing location.
- All of the VPN providers we recommend have helpful instructions on their main site for quickly installing the VPN on your router. In some cases with smart TV services, after you install a cable network's sports app, you'll be asked to verify a numeric code or click a link sent to your email address on file for your smart TV. This is where having a VPN on your router will also help, since both devices will appear to be in the correct location.
- And remember, browsers can often give away a location despite using a VPN, so be sure you're using a privacy-first browser to log into your services. We normally recommend Brave.
