X
Cricket World Cup 2023 Livestream: How to Watch India vs. Pakistan From Anywhere

The Men in Blue take on their eternal rivals the Green Shirts, with both sides looking to continue their perfect starts to the tournament.

Kevin Lynch Contributor
Rae Hodge Former senior editor
Jared DiPane Managing Editor, Commerce
The most anticipated faceoff so far of the ICC Cricket World Cup has arrived, with India taking on fierce rivals Pakistan on Saturday in Ahmedabad.

After an impressive win over Australia in the opening game, India followed that up with a dominant eight-wicket victory over Afghanistan.

Pakistan come into the clash in confident mood, having also made a perfect, unbeaten start to the tournament, and notching up an all-time record World Cup run chase of 345 against Sri Lanka last time out. 

The Green Shirts appear to be hitting form at the right time, but the hosts will point out that Pakistan have never managed to defeat their biggest rivals in the sport's biggest tournament. 

Below, we'll outline the best live TV streaming services to use to watch every match of the 2023 Cricket World Cup, no matter where you are in the world. 

The ICC Cricket World Cup trophy.
Narayan Maharjan/NurPhoto/Getty Images

India vs. Pakistan: When and where?

India take on Pakistan at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, India, on Saturday, Oct. 14. Play is set to start at 2 p.m. IST local time in India. (That's 1:30 p.m. PKT in Pakistan, 9:30 a.m. BST in the UK, 7:30 p.m. AEDT in Australia, and 4:30 a.m. ET or 1:30 a.m. PT in the US.)

How to watch the 2023 Cricket World Cup online from anywhere using a VPN

If you find yourself unable to view the tournament locally, you may need a different way to watch this match -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on game day by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Australia, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.

Looking for other options? Be sure to check out some of the other great VPN deals taking place right now.

Express VPN
Sarah Tew/CNET

ExpressVPN

Best VPN for streaming

ExpressVPN is our current best VPN pick for people who want a reliable and safe VPN, and it works on a variety of devices. It's normally $13 per month, and you can sign up for ExpressVPN and save 49% plus get three months of access for free -- the equivalent of $6.67 per month -- if you get an annual subscription.

Note that ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

See at ExpressVPN

Livestream India vs. Pakistan in the US

World Cup 2023 matches are available to watch live on both ESPN Plus and dedicated cricket streaming service Willow TV.

espn-plus-logo-2022-276

ESPN Plus

Watch the Cricket World Cup in the US from $10 per month

ESPN's standalone streaming service costs $10 a month or $100 for an annual subscription. Read our ESPN Plus review.

See at ESPN

Willow

Watch the Cricket World Cup for $7 a month

Dedicated Cricket streaming service Willow TV is available from a broad range of cable providers including Spectrum, Dish and Xfinity. 

The service is also available via OTT provider Sling TV across a range of devices. There are options to pay just for Willow (pricing starts at $7 a month) or add it to your existing Sling plan.

See at Willow

Stream India vs. Pakistan in India for free

Free live coverage of the 2023 Cricket World Cup in the host nation will be available to watch on mobile devices via the Hotstar app.

Those looking to catch all the action on a device with a larger display will need to sign up for pay TV service Star Sports or Disney Plus Hotstar.

The logos for broadcasting company Disney Hotstar.
Disney Hotstar

Disney Plus Hotstar

Showing every game of the Cricket World Cup in India

Disney Plus Hotstar prices start at 499 rupees, with the service's all-access content plan coming in at 1,499 rupees.

See at Hotstar

Stream India vs. Pakistan in Pakistan for free

State-owned broadcaster PTV Sports will be showing this huge World Cup game in Pakistan. 

PTV

Watch 2023 Cricket World Cup games for free

PTV Sports is free to watch, with your phone number the only requirement for verifying your identity.

Matches can be watched on the PTV Sports website or via the PTVFlix app.

See at Ptv.com

Watch India vs. Pakistan in the UK

All matches of the Cricket World Cup are being shown live in the UK by Sky and its dedicated Sky Sports Cricket channel. If you already have Sky Sports as part of your TV package, you can stream the first Test via its Sky Go app, but cord-cutters will want to get set up with a Now account, and a Now Sports membership, to stream the match. 

Now

Watch the 2023 Cricket World Cup in the UK from £12

Sky subsidiary Now (formerly Now TV) offers streaming access to Sky Sports channels with a Now Sports membership. You can get a day of access for £12, or sign up to a monthly plan from £25 a month right now.

See at Now

Stream India vs. Pakistan in Australia

Pay-TV network Foxtel and its streaming platform Kayo will be showing every match of the 2023 Cricket World Cup, including India vs. Pakistan.

Kayo Sports

Watch every match of the 2023 Cricket World Cup in Australia for AU$35

A Kayo Sports subscription starts at AU$25 a month and lets you stream on one screen, while its Premium tier costs AU$35 a month for simultaneous viewing on up to three devices.

The service gives you access to a wide range of sports including F1, NRL, NFL, NHL and MLB, and there are no lock-in contracts. 

Better still, if you're a new customer, you can take advantage of a one-week Kayo Sports free trial.

See at Kayo Sports

Stream India vs. Pakistan for free in New Zealand

Pay TV broadcaster Sky Sport has broadcast rights to show every 2023 Cricket World Cup game live in New Zealand. 

Sky Sport

Broadcasting every 2023 Cricket World Cup games live in New Zealand

Pay-TV broadcaster Sky Sport will be showing every 2023 Cricket World Cup game in New Zealand. That also means you can also watch every game online using the network's Sky Go streaming service.

See at Sky

Quick tips for streaming the 2023 Cricket World Cup using a VPN

  • With four variables at play -- your ISP, browser, video streaming provider and VPN -- your experience and success when streaming the Cricket World Cup action live may vary.
  • If you don't see your desired location as a default option for ExpressVPN, try using the "search for city or country" option.
  • If you're having trouble getting the game after you've turned on your VPN and set it to the correct viewing area, there are two things you can try for a quick fix. First, log into your streaming service subscription account and make sure the address registered for the account is an address in the correct viewing area. If not, you may need to change the physical address on file with your account. Second, some smart TVs -- like Roku -- don't have VPN apps you can install directly on the device itself. Instead, you'll have to install the VPN on your router or the mobile hotspot you're using (like your phone) so that any device on its Wi-Fi network now appears in the correct viewing location.
  • All of the VPN providers we recommend have helpful instructions on their main site for quickly installing the VPN on your router. In some cases with smart TV services, after you install a cable network's sports app, you'll be asked to verify a numeric code or click a link sent to your email address on file for your smart TV. This is where having a VPN on your router will also help, since both devices will appear to be in the correct location. 
  • And remember, browsers can often give away a location despite using a VPN, so be sure you're using a privacy-first browser to log into your services. We normally recommend Brave.