Cricket World Cup 2023 Livestream: How to Watch India vs. Pakistan From Anywhere

The most anticipated faceoff so far of the ICC Cricket World Cup has arrived, with India taking on fierce rivals Pakistan on Saturday in Ahmedabad.

After an impressive win over Australia in the opening game, India followed that up with a dominant eight-wicket victory over Afghanistan.

Pakistan come into the clash in confident mood, having also made a perfect, unbeaten start to the tournament, and notching up an all-time record World Cup run chase of 345 against Sri Lanka last time out.

The Green Shirts appear to be hitting form at the right time, but the hosts will point out that Pakistan have never managed to defeat their biggest rivals in the sport's biggest tournament.

Below, we'll outline the best live TV streaming services to use to watch every match of the 2023 Cricket World Cup, no matter where you are in the world.

India vs. Pakistan: When and where?

India take on Pakistan at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, India, on Saturday, Oct. 14. Play is set to start at 2 p.m. IST local time in India. (That's 1:30 p.m. PKT in Pakistan, 9:30 a.m. BST in the UK, 7:30 p.m. AEDT in Australia, and 4:30 a.m. ET or 1:30 a.m. PT in the US.)

How to watch the 2023 Cricket World Cup online from anywhere using a VPN

If you find yourself unable to view the tournament locally, you may need a different way to watch this match -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on game day by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Australia, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.

Looking for other options? Be sure to check out some of the other great VPN deals taking place right now.

Livestream India vs. Pakistan in the US

World Cup 2023 matches are available to watch live on both ESPN Plus and dedicated cricket streaming service Willow TV.

Willow Watch the Cricket World Cup for $7 a month Dedicated Cricket streaming service Willow TV is available from a broad range of cable providers including Spectrum, Dish and Xfinity. The service is also available via OTT provider Sling TV across a range of devices. There are options to pay just for Willow (pricing starts at $7 a month) or add it to your existing Sling plan. See at Willow

Stream India vs. Pakistan in India for free



Free live coverage of the 2023 Cricket World Cup in the host nation will be available to watch on mobile devices via the Hotstar app.

Those looking to catch all the action on a device with a larger display will need to sign up for pay TV service Star Sports or Disney Plus Hotstar.

Stream India vs. Pakistan in Pakistan for free



State-owned broadcaster PTV Sports will be showing this huge World Cup game in Pakistan.

Watch India vs. Pakistan in the UK

All matches of the Cricket World Cup are being shown live in the UK by Sky and its dedicated Sky Sports Cricket channel. If you already have Sky Sports as part of your TV package, you can stream the first Test via its Sky Go app, but cord-cutters will want to get set up with a Now account, and a Now Sports membership, to stream the match.

Now Watch the 2023 Cricket World Cup in the UK from £12 Sky subsidiary Now (formerly Now TV) offers streaming access to Sky Sports channels with a Now Sports membership. You can get a day of access for £12, or sign up to a monthly plan from £25 a month right now. See at Now

Stream India vs. Pakistan in Australia

Pay-TV network Foxtel and its streaming platform Kayo will be showing every match of the 2023 Cricket World Cup, including India vs. Pakistan.

Kayo Sports Watch every match of the 2023 Cricket World Cup in Australia for AU$35 A Kayo Sports subscription starts at AU$25 a month and lets you stream on one screen, while its Premium tier costs AU$35 a month for simultaneous viewing on up to three devices. The service gives you access to a wide range of sports including F1, NRL, NFL, NHL and MLB, and there are no lock-in contracts. Better still, if you're a new customer, you can take advantage of a one-week Kayo Sports free trial. See at Kayo Sports

Stream India vs. Pakistan for free in New Zealand



Pay TV broadcaster Sky Sport has broadcast rights to show every 2023 Cricket World Cup game live in New Zealand.

Sky Sport Broadcasting every 2023 Cricket World Cup games live in New Zealand Pay-TV broadcaster Sky Sport will be showing every 2023 Cricket World Cup game in New Zealand. That also means you can also watch every game online using the network's Sky Go streaming service. See at Sky

