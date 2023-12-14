Cricket Livestream: How to Watch South Africa vs. India, 3rd T20i From Anywhere

With the hosts leading the series 1-0, things are all set up for an entertaining third and final T20i in Johannesburg on Thursday as South Africa take on India at Wanderers Stadium.

After Sunday's first match in Durban was abandoned due to adverse weather, South Africa took control of the series on Monday by claiming a five-wicket victory in a rain-curtailed second encounter at St George's Park in Gqeberha.

That match saw Proteas opener Reeza Hendricks impress, with his 49 runs off 27 balls laying the foundation for a victory for South Africa, with the home side likely to once again try and find similar success against an inexperienced bowling lineup for the tourists.

Below, we'll outline the best live TV streaming services to use to watch the final match of the series, no matter where you are in the world.

Reeza Hendricks' knock of 49 off 27 balls was key to South Africa's win over India in the second T20i at St George's Park on Monday. Richard Huggard/Gallo Images/Getty Images

South Africa vs. India: When and where?

South Africa take on India in the third match of their T20i series at Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg, on Thursday, Dec. 14. Play is set to start at 5 p.m. SAST local time in South Africa. (That's 8:30 p.m. IST in India, 3 p.m. GMT in the UK, 10 a.m. ET or 7 a.m. PT in the US, and 2 a.m. AEDT in Australia in the early hours of Friday morning.)

How to watch South Africa vs. India online from anywhere using a VPN

If you find yourself unable to view this T20i locally, you may need a different way to watch this match -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on game day by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Australia, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.

Looking for other options? Be sure to check out some of the other great VPN deals taking place right now.

Livestream South Africa vs. India in the US

This third T20i in the series will be available to watch live on dedicated cricket streaming service Willow TV.

Willow Watch T20i cricket for $7 a month Dedicated cricket streaming service Willow TV is available from a broad range of cable providers, including Spectrum, Dish and Xfinity. The service is also available via OTT provider Sling TV across a range of devices. There are options to pay just for Willow (pricing starts at $7 a month) or add it to your existing Sling plan. See at Willow

Stream South Africa vs. the Men in Blue in India for free

This third and final T20i clash will be available to watch on mobile devices via the Hotstar app.

Those looking to catch all the action on a device with a larger display will need to sign up for pay TV service Star Sports or Disney Plus Hotstar.

Watch South Africa vs. India in the UK

This series is being shown live in the UK by Sky and its dedicated Sky Sports Cricket channel. If you already have Sky Sports as part of your TV package, you can stream the final via its Sky Go app, but cord-cutters will want to get set up with a Now account and a Now Sports membership to stream the match.

Now Watch T20i cricket in the UK from £12 Sky subsidiary Now (formerly Now TV) offers streaming access to Sky Sports channels with a Now Sports membership. You can get a day of access for £12, or sign up to a monthly plan from £25 a month right now. See at Now

Stream the Proteas vs. India in South Africa

In South Africa, every match of the tournament is being shown on SuperSport.

If you're not going to be able to watch on your TV, you can also watch via the network's streaming service for PC and Mac, as well as via SuperSport's mobile app.

Stream South Africa vs. India in Australia

Pay-TV network Foxtel and its streaming platform Kayo is showing the final T20i match of the series Down Under.

Kayo Sports Watch T20i cricket in Australia for AU$35 A Kayo Sports subscription starts at AU$25 a month and lets you stream on one screen, while its Premium tier costs AU$35 a month for simultaneous viewing on up to three devices. The service gives you access to a wide range of sports including F1, NRL, NFL, NHL and MLB, and there are no lock-in contracts. Better still, if you're a new customer, you can take advantage of a one-week Kayo Sports free trial. See at Kayo Sports

Quick tips for streaming South Africa vs. India using a VPN

