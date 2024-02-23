Cricket Livestream: How to Watch India vs. England, 4th Test From Anywhere

Having put in a dismal performance in the third Test in Rajkot, Ben Stokes and his England team know they will have to improve significantly if they're to save the series as they take on India in the fourth Test in Ranchi.

The hosts inflicted England's worst Test defeat since 1934 in the third Test, dishing out a thumping 434-run victory to take a 2-1 lead in the series in a match which saw Yashasvi Jaiswal hit an astonishing 214 runs in India's second innings.

India look set to rest fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah for this Test, while KL Rahul is once again unavailable through injury. England have meanwhile shaken up their bowling line-up for this crucial encounter, with Ollie Robinson and Shoaib Bashir replacing Mark Wood and Rehan Ahmed.

Below, we'll outline the best live TV streaming services to use to watch the second match of the series, no matter where you are in the world.

India batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal hit 12 sixes in the second innings of the third Test, matching a record set by the legendary Wasim Abram for Pakistan against Zimbabwe back in 1996. Gareth Copley/Getty Images

India vs. England: When and where?

India take on England in the fourth match of this test series at the Jharkhand State Cricket Association International Stadium in Ranchi from Friday, Feb. 23, until Tuesday, Feb. 27. Play is set to start each day at 9:30 a.m. IST local time in India -- that's 4 a.m. GMT in the UK, 3 p.m. AEDT in Australia, and at 11 p.m. ET or 8 p.m. PT in the US.

How to watch India vs. England, 4th test online from anywhere using a VPN

If you find yourself unable to view this test match locally, you may need a different way to watch the action -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to encrypt your traffic and stop your ISP from throttling your speeds, and it's also a great idea if you're traveling, find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network and want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Australia, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.

Sarah Tew/CNET ExpressVPN Best VPN for streaming If you're looking for a secure and dependable VPN, check out our Editors' Choice: ExpressVPN. It's fast, works on multiple devices and provides stable streams. It's normally $13 a month, but it currently costs less overall to go for a 12-month subscription, where each month shakes out to $8.32. Note that ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee. See at ExpressVPN

Livestream India vs. England in the US

This fourth Test in the series will be available to watch live on dedicated cricket streaming service Willow TV.

Willow Watch Test cricket for $10 a month Dedicated cricket streaming service Willow TV is available from a broad range of cable providers, including Spectrum, Dish and Xfinity. The service is also available via OTT provider Sling TV across a range of devices. There are options to pay just for Willow (pricing starts at $10 a month or $80 for a year's subscription) or add it to your existing Sling plan. See at Willow

Stream the 4th Test in India for free

The fourth Test between India and England will be available to watch in the host nation on sport network Sports 18. That means you'll be able to watch for free via its OTT platform JioCinema.

JioCinema Watch Test cricket for free Every ball of this Test series is streaming live and for free on JioCinema in India. The service has dedicated apps for a wide range of mobile devices and platforms, but you'll need an Indian phone number to sign up. See at JioCinema

Watch India vs. England in the UK

This series is being shown exclusively live in the UK by TNT Sports.

TNT Sports TNT Sports Watch this Test series live in the UK with TNT Sports You can access TNT Sports in exactly the same way as its predecessor BT Sport, including via Sky Q as a TV package, as well as the option of streaming online. It costs £30 either way and comes in a package that includes Discovery Plus' library of documentary content. See at TNT Sport

Stream India vs. England in Australia



Pay-TV network Foxtel and its streaming platform Kayo are showing the fourth Test match of this series Down Under.

Kayo Sports Watch Test cricket in Australia for AU$25 A Kayo Sports subscription starts at AU$25 a month and lets you stream on one screen, while its Premium tier costs AU$35 a month for simultaneous viewing on up to three devices. The service gives you access to a wide range of sports, including F1, NRL, NFL, NHL and MLB, and there are no lock-in contracts. Better still, if you're a new customer, you can take advantage of a one-week Kayo Sports free trial. See at Kayo Sports

