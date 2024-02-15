X
Cricket Livestream: How to Watch India vs. England, 3rd Test From Anywhere

The teams head to Rajkot with the series delicately poised at 1-1.

Kevin Lynch Contributor
Kevin Lynch is a London-born, Dublin-based writer and journalist. The author of Steve Jobs: A Biographic Portrait, Kevin is a regular feature writer for a number of tech sites and the former Technology Editor for the Daily Mirror. He has also served as editor of GuinnessWorldRecords.com and has been a member of the judging panel for the BAFTA British Academy Video Game Awards.
Kevin Lynch
Injury-ravaged India will be looking to build on their battling performance in the second Test as they face off with England once more for the third Test of the series in Rajkot. 

The hosts leveled the series with a 106-run victory in Vizag, with bowlers Ravichandran Ashwin and Jasprit Bumrah defanging an aggressive English attack. 

India's lengthy absentee list has added a new name, with KL Rahul being ruled out for this Test and Devdutt Padikkal drafted in as his replacement. England have also suffered a significant injury blow of their own, with the news that lead spinner Jack Leach has been ruled out of the final three Tests with a knee problem.

Below, we'll outline the best live TV streaming services to use to watch the second match of the series, no matter where you are in the world. 

India bowler Jasprit Bumrah leaning back, celebrating with both hands clinched and his eyes closed.

Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah claimed an impressive nine wickets as India beat England by 106 runs in the second Test. 

 Stu Forster/Getty Images

India vs. England: When and where?

India take on England in the third match of this test series at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot from Thursday, Feb. 15, until Monday, Feb. 19. Play is set to start each day at 9:30 a.m. IST local time in India -- that's 4 a.m. GMT in the UK, 3 p.m. AEDT in Australia, and at 11 p.m. ET or 8 p.m. PT in the US.

How to watch India vs. England, 3rd test online from anywhere using a VPN

If you find yourself unable to view this test match locally, you may need a different way to watch the action -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to encrypt your traffic and stop your ISP from throttling your speeds, and it's also a great idea if you're traveling, find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Australia, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.

Looking for other options? Be sure to check out some of the other great VPN deals taking place right now.

ExpressVPN

Best VPN for streaming

If you're looking for a secure and dependable VPN, check out our Editors' Choice: ExpressVPN. It's fast, works on multiple devices and provides stable streams. It's normally $13 a month, but it currently costs less overall to go for a 12-month subscription, where each month shakes out to $8.32.

Note that ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Livestream India vs. England in the US

This third test in the series will be available to watch live on dedicated cricket streaming service Willow TV.

Dedicated cricket streaming service Willow TV is available from a broad range of cable providers, including Spectrum, Dish and Xfinity. 

The service is also available via OTT provider Sling TV across a range of devices. There are options to pay just for Willow (pricing starts at $10 a month or $80 for a year's subscription) or add it to your existing Sling plan.

Stream the 3rd test in India for free

The third test between India and England will be available to watch in the host nation on sport network Sports 18. That means you'll be able to watch for free via its OTT platform JioCinema.  

Every ball of this test series is streaming live and for free on JioCinema in India. The service has dedicated apps for a wide range of mobile devices and platforms, but you'll need an Indian phone number to sign up.

Watch India vs. England in the UK

This series is being shown exclusively live in the UK by TNT Sports.  

You can access TNT Sports in exactly the same way as its predecessor BT Sport, including via Sky Q as a TV package, as well as the option of streaming online. It costs £30 either way and comes in a package that includes Discovery Plus' library of documentary content.

Stream India vs. England in Australia

Pay-TV network Foxtel and its streaming platform Kayo are showing the second test match of this series Down Under.

A Kayo Sports subscription starts at AU$25 a month and lets you stream on one screen, while its Premium tier costs AU$35 a month for simultaneous viewing on up to three devices.

The service gives you access to a wide range of sports, including F1, NRL, NFL, NHL and MLB, and there are no lock-in contracts. 

Better still, if you're a new customer, you can take advantage of a one-week Kayo Sports free trial.

Quick tips for streaming India vs. England using a VPN

  • With four variables at play -- your ISP, browser, video streaming provider, and VPN -- your experience and success when streaming this test match live may vary.
  • If you don't see your desired location as a default option for ExpressVPN, try using the "search for city or country" option.
  • If you're having trouble getting the game after you've turned on your VPN and set it to the correct viewing area, there are two things you can try for a quick fix. First, log in to your streaming service subscription account and make sure the address registered for the account is an address in the correct viewing area. If not, you may need to change the physical address on file with your account. Second, some smart TVs -- like Roku -- don't have VPN apps you can install directly on the device itself. Instead, you'll have to install the VPN on your router or the mobile hotspot you're using (like your phone) so that any device on its Wi-Fi network now appears in the correct viewing location.
  • All the VPN providers we recommend have helpful instructions on their main site for quickly installing the VPN on your router. In some cases with smart TV services, after you install a cable network's sports app, you'll be asked to verify a numeric code or click a link sent to your email address on file for your smart TV. This is where having a VPN on your router will also help, since both devices will appear to be in the correct location. 
  • And remember, browsers can often give away a location despite using a VPN, so be sure you're using a privacy-first browser to log in to your services. We normally recommend Brave.