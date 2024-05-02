'Cobra Kai' Season 6 Trailer Kicks Epic 3-Part Finale Into Gear

Cobra Kai is gearing up for an epic 3-part series finale.

Netflix released the trailer for the sixth and final season of the popular Karate Kid sequel series as part of its Netflix Is A Joke Festival. Nearly two years have passed since season 5 dropped to the streamer, and now we know 15 new episodes are coming. Season 6 will be split up into three parts: The first block drops on July 18, the second on November 28 and the third is slated for 2025.

"Picking up with Cobra Kai eliminated from the Valley, our senseis and students must decide if and how they will compete in the Sekai Taikai — the world championships of karate," the official season 6 synopsis reads.

The series continues the stories of Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) as they strive to put their childhood conflict behind them and find solidarity in the face of a common enemy.

Martin Kove and Yuji Okumoto will reprise their roles as John Kreese and Chozen Toguchi. Xolo Maridueña, Jacob Bertrand, Mary Mouser, Tanner Buchanan, Peyton List, Gianni DeCenzo, Courtney Henggeler, Vanessa Rubio, Dallas Dupree Young, Alicia Hannah-Kim, Griffin Santopietro and Oona O'Brien round out the program's ensemble cast.

William Zabka, Ralph Macchio and Yuji Okumoto star in Cobra Kai season 6 on Netflix. Curtis Bonds Baker/Netflix

"Our Day 1 goal with Cobra Kai has always been to end it on our terms, leaving the Valley in the time and place we've always imagined," series creators Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg said in a statement. "So it is with immense pride and thankfulness that we are able to announce that achievement… While this may be a bittersweet day for the fandom, the Miyagiverse has never been stronger."

Big questions have remained after Cobra Kai's volatile fifth season. With Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) no longer in a leadership position and John Kreese on the run, how will Daniel and Johnny's common enemy remain in a position of power? Will Miyago-Do still battle for supremacy in the Sekai Taikai Tournament? Will Miguel and his dad find closure? Do the high school kids at these opposing dojos have it in them to let bygones be bygones, when all is said and done?

Something tells us we'll get these, and more answers, once Cobra Kai makes its explosive return to Netflix this summer.