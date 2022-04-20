Chrome Web Store Gets New Badges to Help People Find Good Extensions

James Martin/CNET

It's now easier to find the best Chrome extensions thanks to new badges Google is currently rolling out.

In a blog post Wednesday, Google said that both the Featured badge and the Established Publisher badge will help give users assurance in extensions they're installing on to Chrome.

The Featured badge will be given to extensions that follow Google's technical best practices and meet the company's higher standard for user experience and design. Team members at Chrome manually evaluate each extension, looking to see if the experience is intuitive, uses the latest APIs and respects user privacy.

The Established Publisher badge is similar to a Twitter verification checkmark. This badge is given to publishers that have verified their identity and have complied consistently with Google's developer program policies.

Publishers cannot pay Google to get either of these badges, but can submit a request for review.