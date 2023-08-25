Chelsea vs. Luton Livestream: How to Watch Premier League Soccer From Anywhere

Chelsea will be looking to kick start their season on Friday as they host English Premier League newcomers Luton at Stamford Bridge.

After playing out a draw with Liverpool in their opening fixture, a 3-1 defeat away at London rivals West Ham last weekend means Mauricio Pochettino is still searching for his first league win since taking over as Chelsea boss.

Luton, meanwhile, have not played since their opening weekend defeat to Brighton, but with the pressure already beginning to mount on the Blues, Rob Edwards' Hatters appear to have little to lose on this short trip to west London.

Chelsea are yet to register a win in the Premier League so far this season under new manager Mauricio Pochettino.

Chelsea vs. Luton: When and where?



Chelsea host Luton at Stamford Bridge in west London on Friday, Aug. 25. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. BST (3 p.m. ET, 12 p.m PT, 5 a.m. AEST).

How to watch the Chelsea vs. Luton game online from anywhere using a VPN

If you find yourself unable to view the game locally, you may need a different way to watch the game -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on game day by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. So if your internet provider or mobile carrier has stuck you with an IP address that incorrectly shows your location in a blackout zone, a VPN can correct that problem by giving you an IP address in your correct, non-blackout area. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Canada, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.

Livestream Chelsea vs. Luton in the US

Friday's Chelsea-Luton match is streaming on Peacock. You'll need a Peacock Premium or Premium Plus account to catch the game live.

Peacock Watch the EPL in the US from $6 per month NBC's streaming service, Peacock, offers access to all the matches of this season's Premier League that aren't shown on cable. You'll need to be signed up with a Peacock Premium or Premium Plus account to stream games live, which costs $6 a month or $60 per year. See at Peacock

Livestream the Chelsea vs. Luton game in the UK

Premier League rights in the UK are split between Sky Sports, Amazon Prime Video and TNT Sports (previously known as BT Sport). Tonight's Chelsea vs. Luton game is exclusive to Sky Sports -- showing on its Sky Sports Main Event, Premier League and Ultra channels. If you already have Sky Sports as part of your TV package, you can stream the game via its Sky Go app, but cord-cutters will want to get set up with a Now account and a Now Sports membership to stream the game.

Now Watch the Premier League in the UK from £26 Sky subsidiary Now (formerly Now TV) offers streaming access to Sky Sports channels with a Now Sports membership. You can get a plan from £26 per month right now. See at Now

Livestream the Chelsea vs. Luton game in Canada

If you want to stream Chelsea vs. Luton live in Canada, you'll need to subscribe to FuboTV Canada. The service has exclusive rights for this Premier League season.

FuboTV Canada Watch the Premier League from CA$25 per month FuboTV is the go-to destination for Canadians looking to watch the Premier League this season with exclusive streaming rights to every game. It costs CA$25 per month, though you can save some cash by paying quarterly or annually. See at FuboTV Canada

Livestream the Chelsea vs. Luton game in Australia

Football fans Down Under can watch this EPL fixture on streaming service Optus Sport, which is showing every single Premier League game live in Australia this season.

Optus Sport Watch the Premier League in Australia from AU$7 a month With exclusive rights to screen every EPL match live this season, as well as German Bundesliga and Spanish La Liga games, streaming service Optus Sport is a particularly big draw for Aussie soccer fans. If you're already an Optus network customer you can bag Optus Sport for a reduced price, with discounts bringing the price down to as low as AU$7 per month. If you're not, a standalone monthly subscription to the service starts at AU$25. See at Optus Sport

