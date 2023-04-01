Chelsea vs. Aston Villa Livestream: How to Watch Premier League Soccer From Anywhere

With the clamor for his departure having subsided following a string of positive results, Chelsea boss Graham Potter will be hoping to further ease the pressure as he looks to secure a win for the Blues against Aston Villa on Saturday in the English Premier League.

Chelsea won three and drew one game in the run up to the international break, and have recently welcomed back a number of long-term injury absentees such as N'Golo Kanté and Reece James, giving Potter a huge boost as he looks to secure European qualification.

The Blues now face a Villa side that have flourished since Unai Emery replaced Steven Gerrard as manager. Sitting in 11th and seemingly safe from relegation, Villa are only behind their opponents on Saturday on account of goal difference. They'll be keen to boost their outside chance of a top-seven finish with a win here.

Below, we'll outline the best live TV streaming services to use to watch the game live wherever you are in the world.

Chelsea vs. Aston Villa: When and where?



Chelsea host Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge in London on Saturday, April 1. Kickoff is set for 5:30 p.m. BST local time in the UK (12:30 p.m. ET, 9:30 a.m. PT in the US, and at 3:30 a.m. AEST on Sunday, April 2 in Australia).

How to watch the Chelsea vs. Aston Villa game online from anywhere using a VPN

If you find yourself unable to view the game locally, you may need a different way to watch the game -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on game day by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Canada, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.

Sarah Tew/CNET ExpressVPN is our current best VPN pick for people who want a reliable and safe VPN, and it works on a variety of devices. It's normally $13 per month, and you can sign up for ExpressVPN and save 49% plus get three months of access for free -- the equivalent of $6.67 per month -- if you get an annual subscription. Note that ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Livestream the Chelsea vs. Aston Villa game in the US

Saturday's game is on USA Network, which you can access as part of your cable package or at the with a valid login, and can be streamed via FuboTV and Sling TV.

Sling TV's Blue plan includes USA Network making it a great option for those wanting to watch EPL action. It's $40 a month and includes over 40 channels, including other sports channels like ESPN and FS1.

Livestream the Chelsea vs. Aston Villa game in the UK

Premier League rights in the UK are split between Sky Sports, BT Sport and Amazon Prime Video. The Chelsea vs. Aston Villa game is exclusive to Sky Sports -- showing on its Sky Sports Main Event, Premier League and Ultra channels. If you already have Sky Sports as part of your TV package, you can stream the game via its Sky Go app, but cord-cutters will want to get set up with a Now account, and a Now Sports membership, to stream the game.

Sky subsidiary Now (formerly Now TV) offers streaming access to Sky Sports channels with a Now Sports membership. You can get a day of access for £12, or sign up to a monthly plan from £21 per month right now.

Livestream the Chelsea vs. Aston Villa game in Canada

If you want to stream this EPL clash live in Canada, you'll need to subscribe to FuboTV Canada. The service has exclusive rights to this Premier League season.

FuboTV is the go-to destination for Canadians looking to watch the Premier League this season with exclusive streaming rights to every game. It costs CA$25 per month, though you can save some cash by paying quarterly or annually.

Livestream the Chelsea vs. Aston Villa game in Australia

Football fans Down Under can watch this EPL fixture on streaming service Optus Sport, which is showing every single Premier League game live in Australia this season.

With exclusive rights to screen every EPL match live this season, as well as German Bundesliga and Spanish La Liga games, streaming service Optus Sport is a particularly big draw for Aussie soccer fans. If you're already an Optus network customer you can bag Optus Sport for a reduced price, with discounts bringing the price down to as low as AU$7 per month. If you're not, a standalone monthly subscription to the service starts at AU$25.

