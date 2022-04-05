Cash App Suffered Breach After Ex-Employee Accessed US Customer Data

Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Block on Monday acknowledged a Cash App data breach after a former employee accessed reports that included US customer information, as previously reported by TechCrunch. The reports were accessed on Dec. 10, the company said in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing.

"While this employee had regular access to these reports as part of their past job responsibilities, in this instance these reports were accessed without permission after their employment ended," it told the SEC.

These reports included users' full names and brokerage account number, and in some cases included people's brokerage portfolio value, brokerage portfolio holdings and stock trading activity for one trading day.

They didn't include usernames, passwords, Social Security numbers, payment card information, bank account details or addresses. It's contacting around 8.2 million current and former customers to let them know about the breach, but users outside the US were unaffected.

Block, which was previously known as Square, didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.