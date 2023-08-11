Burnley vs. Man City Livestream: How to Watch Premier League Soccer From Anywhere

The opening game of the 2023-24 season sees an intriguing master vs. apprentice encounter, as defending champs Manchester City travel to Turf Moor to take on newly promoted Burnley.

Burnley boss Vincent Kompany is nothing less than a Sky Blues legend, having appeared 265 times in the Premier League for Man City. The Belgian certainly appears to have learned plenty while under the stewardship of his opposite number this evening, having led the Clarets to promotion back to the Premier League last season in a manner that Pep Guardiola would have been proud of.

The visitors have seen some key players leave during the summer, with Ilkay Gündogan and Riyad Mahrez, having both moved on during the summer. However Croatia center-back Josko Gvardiol is available for his first appearance after joining from RB Leipzig for £77m.

Below, we'll outline the best live TV streaming services to use to watch all of the action live wherever you are in the world.

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland will be looking to reproduce his goal scoring heroics of last season, which saw him hit the back of the net 36 times, breaking the record for the most goals scored in one 38-game season. Visionhaus/Getty Images

Burnley vs. Man City: When and where?



Burnley host Man City at Turf Moor on Friday, Aug. 11. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. BST (3 p.m. ET, 12 p.m PT).

How to watch the Burnley vs. Man City game online from anywhere using a VPN



If you find yourself unable to view the game locally, you may need a different way to watch the game -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on game day by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. So if your internet provider or mobile carrier has stuck you with an IP address that incorrectly shows your location in a blackout zone, a VPN can correct that problem by giving you an IP address in your correct, non-blackout area. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Canada, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.

Livestream the Burnley vs. Man City game in the US



Friday's Burnley-Man City match is on USA Network, which you can access as part of your cable package or at the NBC Sports website with a valid login, and can be streamed via Sling TV and other more expensive streaming TV services.

Sling TV Watch the Premier League on USA Network from $35 per month Sling TV's Blue plan includes USA Network making it a great option for those wanting to watch Premier League action. It's $35 per month and includes over 40 channels, including other sports channels like ESPN and FS1. See at Sling TV

Livestream the Burnley vs. Man City game in the UK



Premier League rights in the UK are split between Sky Sports, Amazon Prime Video and TNT Sports (previously known as BT Sport). The Burnley-Man City game is exclusive to Sky Sports -- showing on its Sky Sports Main Event, Premier League and Ultra channels. If you already have Sky Sports as part of your TV package, you can stream the game via its Sky Go app, but cord-cutters will want to get set up with a Now account and a Now Sports membership to stream the game.

Now (UK) Watch the Premier League from £12 Sky subsidiary Now (formerly Now TV) offers streaming access to Sky Sports channels with a Now Sports membership. You can get a day of access for £12, or sign up to a monthly plan from £25 per month right now. See at Now

Livestream the Burnley vs. Man City game in Canada

If you want to stream Burnley vs. Man City live in Canada, you'll need to subscribe to FuboTV Canada. The service has exclusive rights for this Premier League season.

FuboTV Canada Watch the Premier League from CA$25 per month FuboTV is the go-to destination for Canadians looking to watch the Premier League this season with exclusive streaming rights to every game. It costs CA$25 per month, though you can save some cash by paying quarterly or annually. See at FuboTV Canada

Livestream the Burnley vs. Man City game in Australia

Football fans Down Under can watch this EPL fixture on streaming service Optus Sport, which is showing every single Premier League game live in Australia this season.

Optus Sport Watch the Premier League in Australia from AU$7 a month With exclusive rights to screen every EPL match live this season, as well as German Bundesliga and Spanish La Liga games, streaming service Optus Sport is a particularly big draw for Aussie soccer fans. If you're already an Optus network customer you can bag Optus Sport for a reduced price, with discounts bringing the price down to as low as AU$7 per month. If you're not, a standalone monthly subscription to the service starts at AU$25. See at Optus Sport

Quick tips for streaming the Premier League using a VPN

