Brooklyn Nets, ADL Call on Amazon to Remove Antisemitic Documentary, Report Says

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Iriving tweeted a link to an antisemitic documentary found on Amazon Prime Video on Oct. 27, which led him to receive an suspension from his team. The Anti-Defamation League along with the Nets penned a letter to Amazon to remove the film, according to the New York Times.

The letter, first spotted by The Athletic on Friday, requested either the removal of the film -- Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America -- or some context added to the film's page explaining the inaccuracies. An Amazon spokesperson reportedly told the Times the company will potentially add a disclaimer to the listing for the documentary and the book it's based on.

The Anti-Defamation League in conjunction with Brooklyn Nets have sent a letter to Jeff Bezos and Amazon leaders to either remove book/movie at center of Kyrie Irving situation from the platform or add explanation about issues with the content, sources tell me and @MikeVorkunov. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 4, 2022

Amazon didn't respond to a request for information on when the additional phrasing would be added to the film's page.

Irving has since apologized for his tweet on Instagram on Nov. 3 after days of refusing to apologize. The Nets have since said the apology wasn't enough. Nike also said it will no longer work with Irving over his tweet.

Last month, rapper and fashion designer Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, made an antisemitic post on his Twitter and Instagram accounts. He says that since then he's lost $2 billion for the post after losing business partnerships with Gap, Balenciaga and Adidas.