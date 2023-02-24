Bournemouth vs. Man City Livestream: How to Watch Premier League Soccer From Anywhere

Having dropped points to lowly Nottingham Forest last weekend, title contenders Man City know they can't afford another slip up against another relegation-threatened side as they travel to Bournemouth on Saturday.

City surrendered top spot in the Premier league to rivals Arsenal last weekend, and they come into this clash off the back of an unconvincing midweek draw away to RB Leipzig in the Champions League.

They now come up against a Bournemouth side which pulled itself out of the relegation zone last weekend after a big win over fellow strugglers Wolves, ending a wretched run of nine games without a victory.

That win came at a price, with midfielder Marcus Tavernier picking up a hamstring injury that's set to rule him out of this clash. Man City meanwhile have doubts over the availability of Kevin De Bruyne, after the Belgium international missed out his side's draw with Leipzig through illness.

Bournemouth vs. Man City: When and where?



Bournemouth host Man City at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday, Feb. 25. Kickoff is set for 5.30 p.m. local time in the UK (12:30 p.m. ET, 9.30 a.m. PT in the US, and at 4:30 a.m. AEST on Sunday, Feb. 26 in Australia).

How to watch the Bournemouth vs. Man City game online from anywhere using a VPN

If you find yourself unable to view the game locally, you may need a different way to watch the game -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on game day by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. So if your internet provider or mobile carrier has stuck you with an IP address that incorrectly shows your location in a blackout zone, a VPN can correct that problem by giving you an IP address in your correct, nonblackout area. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Canada, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.

Sarah Tew/CNET ExpressVPN is our current best VPN pick for people who want a reliable and safe VPN, and it works on a variety of devices. It's normally $13 per month, and you can sign up for ExpressVPN and save 49% plus get three months of access for free -- the equivalent of $6.67 per month -- if you get an annual subscription. Note that ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Livestream the Bournemouth vs. Man City game in the US



This EPL match is on USA Network, which you can access as part of your cable package or at the with a valid login. It can also be streamed on a live TV streaming service, most of which carry USA Network.

Sling TV's Blue plan includes USA Network, making it the most affordable live TV streaming service for those wanting to watch EPL action. Normally it costs $40 per month but currently it's half-price for the first month.

Livestream the Bournemouth vs. Man City game in the UK

Premier League rights in the UK are split between Sky Sports, BT Sport and Amazon Prime Video. The Bournemouth vs. Man City game is exclusive to Sky Sports -- showing on its Sky Sports Main Event, Premier League and Ultra channels. If you already have Sky Sports as part of your TV package, you can stream the game via its Sky Go app, but cord-cutters will want to get set up with a Now account, and a Now Sports membership, to stream the game.

Sky subsidiary Now (formerly Now TV) offers streaming access to Sky Sports channels with a Now Sports membership. You can get a day of access for £12, or sign up to a monthly plan from £25 per month right now.

Livestream the Bournemouth vs. Man City game in Canada



If you want to stream the Cherries against City live in Canada, you'll need to subscribe to FuboTV Canada. The service has exclusive rights to this Premier League season.



FuboTV is the go-to destination for Canadians looking to watch the Premier League this season with exclusive streaming rights to every game. It costs CA$25 per month, though you can save some cash by paying quarterly or annually.

Livestream the Bournemouth vs. Man City game in Australia



Football fans Down Under can watch this EPL fixture on streaming service Optus Sport, which is showing every single Premier League game live in Australia this season.

With exclusive rights to screen every EPL match live this season, as well as German Bundesliga and Spanish La Liga games, streaming service Optus Sport is a particularly big draw for Aussie soccer fans. If you're already an Optus network customer you can bag Optus Sport for a reduced price, with discounts bringing the price down to as low as AU$7 per month. If you're not, a standalone monthly subscription to the service starts at AU$25.

