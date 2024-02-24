Bournemouth vs. Man City Livestream: How to Watch English Premier League Soccer From Anywhere

Manchester City face a potentially tricky challenge in their title defense on Saturday as they head to the Vitality Stadium to face midtable Bournemouth in the English Premier League.

On the face of it, you'd think the world's richest club should stroll this game, but the Cherries have lost just four of their last 15 games and boast the EPL's top English goalscorer, Dominic Solanke.

City come into this clash 4 points behind league leaders Liverpool, with this game in hand. They have an impressive record to uphold, having never lost to their opponents on Saturday in any of their past 20 meetings. The Sky Blues have chalked up 18 wins and two draws in those previous encounters.

Below, we'll outline the best live TV streaming services to use to watch the game live wherever you are in the world.

Dominic Solanke has scored 14 goals in 24 league games for Bournemouth so far this season. David Horton/CameraSport/Getty Images

Bournemouth vs. Manchester City: When and where?



Bournemouth host Manchester City at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday, Feb. 24. Kickoff is set for 5:30 p.m. GMT (12:30 p.m. ET, 9:30 a.m. PT in the US and Canada; and 4:30 a.m. AEDT on Sunday, Feb. 25, in Australia).

How to watch the Bournemouth vs. Man City game online from anywhere using a VPN

If you find yourself unable to view the game locally, you may need a different way to watch the game -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on game day by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. So if your internet provider or mobile carrier has stuck you with an IP address that incorrectly shows your location in a blackout zone, a VPN can correct that problem by giving you an IP address in your correct, non-blackout area. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Canada, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.

Livestream Bournemouth vs. Man City in the US

Saturday's Bournemouth vs. Man City match is streaming on Peacock. You'll need a Peacock Premium or Premium Plus account to catch the game live.

Peacock Watch the EPL in the US from $6 per month NBC's streaming service, Peacock, offers access to all the matches of this season's Premier League that aren't shown on cable. You'll need to have a Peacock Premium or Premium Plus account to stream games live, which costs $6 a month or $60 per year. See at Peacock

Livestream the Bournemouth vs. Man City game in the UK

Premier League rights in the UK are split between Sky Sports, Amazon Prime Video and TNT Sports (previously known as BT Sport). Bournemouth vs. Man City is exclusive to Sky Sports, showing on its Sky Sports Main Event, Premier League and Ultra channels. If you already have Sky Sports as part of your TV package, you can stream the game via its Sky Go app, but cord-cutters will want to get set up with a Now account and a Now Sports membership to stream the game.

Now Watch the Premier League in the UK from £12 Sky subsidiary Now (formerly Now TV) offers streaming access to Sky Sports channels with a Now Sports membership. You can get a day of access for £12, or sign up to a monthly plan from £25 per month right now. See at Now

Livestream the Bournemouth vs. Man City game in Canada

If you want to stream Bournemouth vs. Man City live in Canada, you'll need to subscribe to Fubo. The service has exclusive rights for this Premier League season.

Fubo Canada Watch the Premier League from CA$25 per month Fubo is the go-to destination for Canadians looking to watch the EPL this season with exclusive streaming rights to every game. It costs CA$25 per month, though you can save some cash by paying quarterly or annually. See at Fubo Canada

Livestream the Bournemouth vs. Man City game in Australia

Football fans Down Under can watch this EPL fixture on streaming service Optus Sport, which is showing every single Premier League game live in Australia this season.

Optus Sport Watch the Premier League in Australia from AU$7 a month With exclusive rights to screen every EPL match live this season, as well as German Bundesliga and Spanish La Liga games, streaming service Optus Sport is a particularly big draw for Aussie soccer fans. If you're already an Optus network customer you can bag Optus Sport for a reduced price, with discounts bringing the price down to as low as AU$7 per month. If you're not, a standalone monthly subscription to the service starts at AU$25. See at Optus Sport

