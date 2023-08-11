'Billions' Season 7: Release Date and How to Watch From Anywhere

If you've been riding with Showtime's Billions since its debut in 2016, get ready to bid the series farewell this year. Season 7 marks the show's final installment, but Damian Lewis will return as fan-favorite character Bobby "Axe" Axelrod.

The last time viewers saw Axe, he took off for Switzerland to avoid facing legal problems, leaving another rich guy to ascend in his stead. Season 6 of Billions had Paul Giamatti's Chuck Rhoades squaring off against Prince (Corey Stoll) over a sophisticated crypto tax evasion operation. Prince thinks that he's free to get back to billion-dollar scheming due to Chuck being put in handcuffs for his illegal investigation tactics. But as the finale showed, Chuck is not out of the game.

According to Showtime, the saga continues and this time "alliances are turned on their heads. Old wounds are weaponized. Loyalties are tested. Betrayal takes on epic proportions. Enemies become wary friends." Tune in to find out how things shake out for Chuck, Axe, Kate, Dave and Prince when the series returns, and be sure to keep up with release dates for the multiple spinoffs.

Read on to see where and when to watch Billions season 7, no matter where you are in the world.

Release date for Billions season 7

Billions season 7 will have 12 episodes, with each one released weekly. You must have a subscription for Paramount Plus with Showtime to stream the series; it's not available with the Essential plan. You can also watch it on the Showtime linear channel. Here's when the show arrives on each platform.

Stream the debut episode on Friday, Aug. 11, on Paramount Plus with Showtime. New releases typically drop on the app around 3 a.m. ET (12 a.m. PT).

on Paramount Plus with Showtime. New releases typically drop on the app around 3 a.m. ET (12 a.m. PT). Viewers who have Showtime can watch the show's premiere on the linear channel on Sunday, Aug. 13, at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

How to watch Billions in the US

The Paramount Plus with Showtime subscription launched in the US on June 27, and is available as a premium, ad-free option.

Sarah Tew/CNET Paramount Plus Paramount Plus has two main subscription plans: Essential for $6 per month ($60 per year if paying annually) and Paramount Plus with Showtime for $12 per month ($120 per year if paying annually). You'll need the plan with Showtime to access Billions, but there is a seven-day free trial available. Students may qualify for a 25% discount. Read our Paramount Plus review. See at Paramount Plus

Watch Billions in Canada

Crave Crave Carries Showtime in Canada Crave carries a selection of Showtime titles, including Billions, for Canadian viewers. Subscriptions start at $10 per month for the basic plan and go up to $20 a month. See at Crave

How to watch Billions season 7 from anywhere with a VPN

Perhaps you're traveling abroad and want to stream Billions on Paramount Plus while away from home. With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the show from anywhere in the world. There are other good reasons to use a VPN for streaming, too.

A VPN is the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds by encrypting your traffic. Using a VPN is also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins. Streaming TV can be a bit smoother with a reliable, quality VPN that's passed our tests and security standards.

You can use a VPN to stream content legally as long as VPNs are legal in your country and you have a valid subscription to the streaming service you're using. The US and Canada are among the countries where VPNs are legal, but we advise against streaming or downloading content on illegal torrent sites. We recommend ExpressVPN, but you may opt for another provider from our best VPN list, such as Surfshark or NordVPN.

Follow the VPN provider's instructions for installation, and choose a country where Billions is streaming on Paramount Plus. Before you open the streaming app, make sure you're connected to your VPN using your selected region. If you want to stream the TV series on more than one device, it's possible you'll need to configure each one to ensure you are signed in. Go to settings and check your network connections to verify you're logged in and connected to your VPN account. Now you're ready to open Paramount Plus to stream.

If you run into issues with streaming, first make sure your VPN is up and running on its encrypted IP address. Double-check that you've followed installation instructions correctly and you've picked the right geographical area for viewing. If you still encounter connection problems, you may need to reboot your device. Close all apps and windows, restart your device and connect to your VPN first. Note that some streaming services have restrictions on VPN access.