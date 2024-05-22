Bill Gates Wants You to Stream This One Show on Apple TV Plus

Few of us can live like billionaire Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, but we can at least read some of the same books. On Tuesday, Gates revealed his summer picks for five books and shows he's been enjoying lately.

Gates regularly reveals a list of his favorites, but this time there's an unintentional theme to his picks: They're all in some way tied to the idea of service to others. Here's his list.

Slow Horses: Not exactly 007

Hey, Bill Gates and I are watching the same show! Gates recommends Slow Horses, the series based on Mick Herron's series of novels about a fictional group of British spies who've made mistakes and have been banished to Slough House, a department where nothing really is expected of them.

As Gates points out, the agents, including Gary Oldman as Jackson Lamb, aren't exactly James Bond, but that's why the show is so refreshing. "It's up there with the best spy stuff I've seen," Gates writes.

You can stream it on Apple TV Plus.

Brave New Words: Learning with AI

Sal Khan, the author of Brave New Words, founded the education company Khan Academy. In this book, he discusses how artificial intelligence will improve education, both for students and teachers.

"He's well aware that innovation has had only a marginal impact in the classroom so far but makes a compelling case that AI will be different," Gates writes.

The Women: Spotlight on Vietnam nurses

Another of Gates' picks is the novel The Women, by Kristin Hannah, the story of a US Army nurse who serves in the Vietnam War. "It's a beautifully written tribute to a group of veterans who deserve more appreciation for the incredible sacrifices they made," Gates says.

He goes on to say that the novel "gave me a new perspective on the Vietnam War," noting that though he attended a war protest when he was 15, he never really thought about the role of women, and of battlefield nurses.

Infectious Generosity: Everybody can give

Gates also recommends Infectious Generosity, by Chris Anderson. It's only natural that this book should appeal to Gates, who's well known for his philanthropy. It focuses on how the internet and technology create both an opportunity and a responsibility to give more. Anderson even suggests a "universal giving pledge," where everyone, at all income levels, commits to donating 10% of their income or 2.5% of their wealth annually.

"It's an invitation to rethink and reinvent philanthropy for the digital age," Gates says.

How to Know a Person: Talking with ease

David Brooks' book How to Know a Person makes the case that conversational and social skills can be learned and honed, and it provides practical tips.

"It's more than a guide to better conversations; it's a blueprint for a more connected and humane way of living," Gates writes.