Best Thrifting and Secondhand Shopping Apps of 2024

One of the best-known and highest-rated apps among online thrifting apps, Poshmark claims the "best overall" title because it has the most robust product offerings, generous return program and easiest user experience. You can buy or list pretty much any item of clothing on Poshmark -- it includes sections for women, men, children and pets, along with electronics, home goods, beauty and wellness and, bonus points, a dedicated section for plus sizes going up to 5X.

Poshmark has the highest fee split of the bunch, collecting 20% of all total sales over $15. Other apps usually average between 10% and 15%. However, Poshmark doesn't add on other fees like its competitors. Sellers are guaranteed prepaid and filled-out shipping labels, and they don't have to worry about payment processing fees, an extra seller fee online shopping apps like to tack on to cover the cost of credit card transactions. These perks for sellers are unique for a platform as big as Poshmark, and it helps alleviate the bigger bite Poshmark takes out of a seller's earnings.

For buyers, PoshProtect's return policy is the most thorough and generous of the apps I tested. After you purchase an item, your payment is securely withheld from the seller until you confirm that the item appears the same as what was promised. If something is amiss, you have three days to report an issue, and Poshmark will investigate. Three days is enough time for buyers to find any potential issues while not unnecessarily delaying a seller's payment. Other apps have a range of return windows, from no policy at all to 21 days. If Poshmark finds your claim to be true, it will send you a shipping label to return the item and refund your payment. PoshProtect covers a wide range of potential issues with your purchases -- the only two things it doesn't cover are if you change your mind or an item doesn't fit. After the three-day window, sales are final and no refunds can be provided. Another perk: Poshmark covers the costs of lost packages, for sellers and for buyers.

Poshmark makes it easy to find what you're looking for, with a clean user interface letting you follow, like and sort to your heart's content. When you sign up, Poshmark will ask you to select some of your favorite brands and save your sizes, which will make your browsing experience much better. Poshmark will also make your account follow a select set of Poshmark ambassadors based on those preferences, which will help curate your feed. Other points in its favor include fairly detailed help pages, an expressed set of community guidelines and a long history in this industry going back to its launch in 2011. Poshmark, though not perfect, continues to be a reliable industry leader in apparel resale and beyond.

You can download Poshmark in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.