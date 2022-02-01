Tesla Full Self-Driving recall New York Times buys Wordle Lunar New Year 2022 Black History Month 2022 Streaming Pfizer COVID vaccine for kids under 5 Wordle: Everything to know
Deleting Spotify? These are the best alternatives

If you're looking for the best Spotify alternative, you have a wealth of options available, and they each offer a very competitive set of features.

 James Martin/CNET

Neil Young left Spotify last week in protest of the platform's support for controversial podcaster Joe Rogan. As a result, artists* and listeners alike have vowed to boycott Spotify in solidarity. Are you also looking to delete the music app? Thankfully, there is a bounty of good music streaming services out there, and some are able to offer an even better deal than Spotify does. Check the table at the end of this article to see how they compare.

Whether you personally disagree with Rogan or you are leaving for other reasons -- for instance, wanting better pay for musicians -- if you're looking for a Spotify alternative, here are your best options: 

  • Apple Music -- As the second-largest streaming provider in the world, Apple Music has the rights to Neil Young, Joni Mitchell and millions of other artists besides. It is also able to offer higher-quality streams, including lossless and spatial audio, for the same $10 a month. 
  • Tidal -- Tidal has long been associated with providing better deals for artists, and if you choose the $20 subscription, then 10% of your money goes directly to your highest-streamed artist that month.
qobuz.png

Qobuz is both an online store and streaming service

 Screenshot: Ty Pendlebury/CNET
  • Qobuz -- Qobuz is both a digital music store and a high-end streaming service. Its high-res streaming plan is cheaper than Tidal's (from $13 a month) and doesn't require a specialized decoder. If you're looking for an alternative to the "big" streaming companies this is your best bet. 
  • Amazon Music Unlimited -- For $8 a month, if you're a Prime member, this is the cheapest way you can stream music in high-res. 
  • Free option (with ads): YouTube: The video streamer is always a great place to find music, including Young's, but the quality is inconsistent and it doesn't always benefit the artist. 

If you're looking for services that still offer Neil Young in particular, you can try DeezerNapsterYouTube Music and Pandora Premium. In addition, SiriusXM has revived its Neil Young radio channel.

If you want to be able to transfer your music library from Spotify first, it's best to sign up for Soundiiz. The service works with all the major streaming services, and a monthly subscription costs $4.50. Once your music is transferred, you can cancel the service if you wish.

*It's worth noting that while Joni Mitchell announced she would pull her music from the service, it's still available at the time this was published.

Streaming services compared


 Amazon Music Unlimited Apple Music Qobuz Spotify Tidal YouTube Music
Monthly fee Prime members: $8, £8, N/A; Non-Prime members: $10, £10, AU$12; Echo-only service: Free, AU$5 $10, £10, AU$12; Voice $5, £5, AU$6 $13, AU$20 $10, £10, AU$12 HiFi: $10, £10, AU$15; HiFi Plus: $20, £20, AU$24 $10, £10, AU$12
Free option? Yes, with ads No No Yes, with ads Yes Yes, with ads
Free trial period 30 days 3 months 30 days 30 days 3 months 30 days
Music library size 75 million 90 million 70 million Over 70 million Over 80 million Over 60 million
Maximum bitrate 256Kbps, 3,730 Kbps (HD) 256Kbps, TBD 6,971Kbps 320Kbps 1,411Kbps 320Kbps
Family plan? Yes, $15, £15, AU$18 for up to 6 people Yes, $15, £15, AU$18 for up to 6 people Yes, $16.67, £16.67, AU$44.99 Yes $16 per month, up to 6 Yes, 50% off each additional account, up to 4 Yes, $15, £15, AU$18 per month for up to 6 people
Student discount No Yes, Price varies by country No Yes, $5, £5 with Hulu and Showtime Student HiFi: $5, Student HiFi plus: $10 (US only) Yes, $5
US military discount No No No No Yes No
Offline listening Mobile and desktop Mobile only Mobile and desktop Mobile and desktop Mobile only Premium and mobile only
Radio stations Yes Yes No Yes No Yes
Podcasts Yes No No Yes Yes Yes
Music videos No Yes No Yes Yes Yes
Music locker functionality No Yes No No No Yes