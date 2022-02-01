Deleting Spotify? These are the best alternatives

James Martin/CNET

Neil Young left Spotify last week in protest of the platform's support for controversial podcaster Joe Rogan. As a result, artists* and listeners alike have vowed to boycott Spotify in solidarity. Are you also looking to delete the music app? Thankfully, there is a bounty of good music streaming services out there, and some are able to offer an even better deal than Spotify does. Check the table at the end of this article to see how they compare.

Whether you personally disagree with Rogan or you are leaving for other reasons -- for instance, wanting better pay for musicians -- if you're looking for a Spotify alternative, here are your best options:

-- As the second-largest streaming provider in the world, Apple Music has the rights to Neil Young, Joni Mitchell and millions of other artists besides. It is also able to offer higher-quality streams, including lossless and spatial audio, for the same $10 a month.

-- Tidal has long been associated with providing better deals for artists, and if you choose the $20 subscription, then 10% of your money goes directly to your highest-streamed artist that month.

Screenshot: Ty Pendlebury/CNET

-- Qobuz is both a digital music store and a high-end streaming service. Its high-res streaming plan is cheaper than Tidal's (from $13 a month) and doesn't require a specialized decoder. If you're looking for an alternative to the "big" streaming companies this is your best bet.

-- For $8 a month, if you're a Prime member, this is the cheapest way you can stream music in high-res.

Free option (with ads): YouTube: The video streamer is always a great place to find music, including Young's, but the quality is inconsistent and it doesn't always benefit the artist.

If you're looking for services that still offer Neil Young in particular, you can try Deezer, Napster, YouTube Music and . In addition, SiriusXM has revived its Neil Young radio channel.

If you want to be able to transfer your music library from Spotify first, it's best to sign up for Soundiiz. The service works with all the major streaming services, and a monthly subscription costs $4.50. Once your music is transferred, you can cancel the service if you wish.

*It's worth noting that while Joni Mitchell announced she would pull her music from the service, it's still available at the time this was published.