Become a Microsoft Office whiz for less with this $30 training bundle

Microsoft

Looking for a feather in your cap to give your resume an edge over the other candidates? While it's safe to assume that most of your competition will be familiar with Microsoft Office apps and software, not all of them will have an official certificate they can point to. Microsoft offers a huge selection of official certifications and exams, and right now at StackSocial you can get all the training you need in a variety of Office applications for just $30. It does need to be noted, however, that this bundle does not include the actual software itself, just the courses.

The 2022 Premium Microsoft Office Training Certification Bundle grants you lifetime access to a variety of courses designed to teach you how to navigate and use a variety of Office applications like a pro. Learn how to create sleek and engaging presentations with 100 lessons and over 10 hours of content dedicated to learning PowerPoint. Or learn how to completely customize your Word docs in just four hours with the Microsoft Word 365 course.

There's plenty more too, from data analysis with Excel to database design using Microsoft SQL Server. No matter what you use Office for, you'll be sure to find plenty of useful tips and tricks in this training bundle. This offer is only good until Feb. 16, so be sure to sign up before then.