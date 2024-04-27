Aston Villa vs. Chelsea Livestream: How to Watch English Premier League Soccer From Anywhere

Aston Villa will be hoping to move one step closer to UEFA Champions League qualification as they go in search of a win at home against Chelsea on Saturday in the English Premier League.

The hosts glided to a 3-1 win over Bournemouth last week to plump up a 6-point cushion between them and fifth-placed Spurs. They will be confident of increasing that advantage here today.

Chelsea, meanwhile, come into this game off the back of a chastening 5-0 defeat against title-chasing London rivals Arsenal. Despite that result, the Blues remain in contention for a top-seven spot, thanks largely to the coruscating form of Cole Palmer, who could be welcomed back for this clash.

Chelsea are set to be boosted by the return of Cole Palmer, with the attacker having missed the Blues' defeat to Arsenal due to illness. Catherine Ivill/AMA/Getty Images

Aston Villa vs. Chelsea: When and where?



Aston Villa host Chelsea at Villa Park in Birmingham on Saturday, April 27. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. BST local time, which is 3 p.m. ET or 12 p.m. PT in the US and Canada, and 7 a.m. AEST on Sunday, April 28, in Australia.

How to watch the Aston Villa vs. Chelsea game online from anywhere using a VPN

If you find yourself unable to view the game locally, you may need a different way to watch the game -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on game day by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. So if your internet provider or mobile carrier has stuck you with an IP address that incorrectly shows your location in a blackout zone, a VPN can correct that problem by giving you an IP address in your correct, non-blackout area. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Canada, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.

Livestream Aston Villa vs. Chelsea in the US

Saturday's Villa vs. Chelsea match is streaming on Peacock. You'll need a Peacock Premium or Premium Plus account to catch the game live.

Peacock Watch the EPL in the US from $6 per month NBC's streaming service, Peacock, offers access to all the matches of this season's Premier League that aren't shown on cable. You'll need to have a Peacock Premium or Premium Plus account to stream games live, which costs $6 a month or $60 per year. See at Peacock

Livestream the Aston Villa vs. Chelsea game in the UK

Premier League rights in the UK are split between Sky Sports, Amazon Prime Video and TNT Sports. The Aston Villa vs. Chelsea game is exclusive to TNT Sports -- showing on its TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports 1 HD and TNT Sports Ultimate in 4K.

TNT Sports TNT Sports Watch over 50 Premier League games live in the UK with TNT Sports TNT Sports is offering a sizable 52 matches exclusively live this season to viewers in the UK. You can access TNT Sports in exactly the same way as its predecessor BT Sport, including via Sky Q as a TV package, as well as the option of streaming online. It costs £30 either way and comes in a package that includes Discovery Plus' library of documentary content. See at TNT Sport

Livestream the Aston Villa vs. Chelsea game in Canada

If you want to stream Aston Villa vs. Chelsea live in Canada, you'll need to subscribe to Fubo. The service has exclusive rights for this Premier League season.

Fubo Canada Watch the Premier League from CA$25 per month Fubo is the go-to destination for Canadians looking to watch the EPL this season with exclusive streaming rights to every game. It costs CA$25 per month, though you can save some cash by paying quarterly or annually. See at Fubo Canada

Livestream the Aston Villa vs. Chelsea game in Australia

Football fans Down Under can watch this EPL fixture on streaming service Optus Sport, which is showing every single Premier League game live in Australia this season.

Optus Sport Watch the Premier League in Australia from AU$7 a month With exclusive rights to screen every EPL match live this season, as well as German Bundesliga and Spanish La Liga games, streaming service Optus Sport is a particularly big draw for Aussie soccer fans. If you're already an Optus network customer you can bag Optus Sport for a reduced price, with discounts bringing the price down to as low as AU$7 per month. If you're not, a standalone monthly subscription to the service starts at AU$25. See at Optus Sport

