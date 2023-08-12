Arsenal vs. Nottingham Forest Livestream: How to Watch Premier League Soccer From Anywhere

After seeing last year's English Premier League title slip from their grasp as injuries took their toll, Arsenal will be hoping to go one better this term as they kick off the season at home to Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Mikel Arteta's hopes of toppling Manchester City this time out have been boosted by a trio of big-money signings: Declan Rice from West Ham, Kai Havertz from Chelsea and Jurrien Timber from Ajax.

Nottingham Forest, meanwhile, may hand a debut to former Gunners goalkeeper Matt Turner, while new striker signing Anthony Elanga could also feature having made the switch from Manchester United.

Forest won only one game away from home all last season, so on paper this should be a comfortable opening fixture for the north Londoners. And headline writers everywhere will be desperate for Timber to score.

Below, we'll outline the best live TV streaming services to use to watch all of the action live wherever you are in the world.

Could new £105 million signing Declan Rice help Arsenal claim a first Premier League title since 2003? Visionhaus/Getty Images

Arsenal vs. Nottingham Forest: When and where?



Arsenal host Nottingham Forest at the Emirates Stadium in north London on Saturday, Aug. 12. Kickoff is set for 12:30 p.m. BST (7:30 a.m. ET, 4:30 p.m PT).

How to watch the Arsenal vs. Nottingham Forest game online from anywhere using a VPN

If you find yourself unable to view the game locally, you may need a different way to watch the game -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on game day by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. So if your internet provider or mobile carrier has stuck you with an IP address that incorrectly shows your location in a blackout zone, a VPN can correct that problem by giving you an IP address in your correct, non-blackout area. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Canada, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.

Looking for other options? Be sure to check out some of the other great VPN deals taking place right now.



Livestream Arsenal vs. Nottingham Forest in the US

Saturday's Arsenal-Nottingham Forest match is on USA Network, which you can access as part of your cable package or at the NBC Sports website with a valid login, and can be streamed via Sling TV and other more expensive streaming TV services.

Sling TV Watch the Premier League on USA Network from $35 per month Sling TV's Blue plan includes USA Network making it a great option for those wanting to watch Premier League action. It's $35 per month and includes over 40 channels, including other sports channels like ESPN and FS1. See at Sling TV

Livestream the Arsenal vs. Nottingham Forest game in the UK

Premier League rights in the UK are split between Sky Sports, Amazon Prime Video and TNT Sports (previously known as BT Sport). The Arsenal-Nottingham Forest game is exclusive to TNT Sports -- showing on its TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports 1 HD and TNT Sport Ultimate channels.

TNT Sports TNT Sports Watch over 50 Premier League games live in the UK with TNT Sports Having been renamed from BT Sports, TNT Sports will be offering a sizable 52 matches exclusively live this season to viewers in the UK. You can access TNT Sports in exactly the same way as its predecessor, including via Sky Q as a TV package, as well as the option of streaming online. It costs £30 either way and comes in a package that includes Discovery Plus' library of documentary content. See at TNT Sport

Livestream the Arsenal vs. Nottingham Forest game in Canada

If you want to stream Arsenal vs. Nottingham Forest live in Canada, you'll need to subscribe to FuboTV Canada. The service has exclusive rights for this Premier League season.

FuboTV Canada Watch the Premier League from CA$25 per month FuboTV is the go-to destination for Canadians looking to watch the Premier League this season with exclusive streaming rights to every game. It costs CA$25 per month, though you can save some cash by paying quarterly or annually. See at FuboTV Canada

Livestream the Arsenal vs. Nottingham Forest game in Australia

Football fans Down Under can watch this EPL fixture on streaming service Optus Sport, which is showing every single Premier League game live in Australia this season.

Optus Sport Watch the Premier League in Australia from AU$7 a month With exclusive rights to screen every EPL match live this season, as well as German Bundesliga and Spanish La Liga games, streaming service Optus Sport is a particularly big draw for Aussie soccer fans. If you're already an Optus network customer you can bag Optus Sport for a reduced price, with discounts bringing the price down to as low as AU$7 per month. If you're not, a standalone monthly subscription to the service starts at AU$25. See at Optus Sport

