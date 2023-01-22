Arsenal vs. Manchester United Livestream: How to Watch Premier League Soccer From Anywhere

Table-toppers Arsenal welcome third-placed Manchester United to the Emirates Stadium on Sunday in what looks set to be pivotal match in this season's English Premier League title race.

A win here for the Gunners would see them open up a massive 11-point gap over United, as coach Mikel Arteta looks to edge his side closer to their first title in 19 years.

United boss Erik ten Hag nevertheless knows his team have had the measure of Arsenal once already this season, with their 3-1 victory in the reverse fixture at Old Trafford back in September standing as the only defeat the Gunners have suffered in the league this term.

United were left to settle for a draw in midweek away to Crystal Palace, in a match that saw influential midfielder Casemiro pick up a costly yellow card, which rules him out of this big game.

Sunday's match could see Arsenal give new $33 million signing Leandro Trossard his debut, following the completion of the Belgian attacker's move from Brighton on Friday.

Below, we'll outline the best live TV streaming services to use to watch the game live wherever you are in the world.

Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC/Getty Images

Arsenal vs. Manchester United: When and where?



Arsenal host Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium in London on Sunday, Jan. 22. Kickoff is set for 4.30 p.m. local time in the UK (11.30 a.m. ET, 8.30 a.m. PT in the US).

How to watch the Arsenal vs. Man United game online from anywhere using a VPN

If you find yourself unable to view the game locally, you may need a different way to watch the game -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on game day by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. So if your internet provider or mobile carrier has stuck you with an IP address that incorrectly shows your location in a blackout zone, a VPN can correct that problem by giving you an IP address in your correct, nonblackout area. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Canada, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.

Livestream the Arsenal vs. Man United game in the US

Sunday's match at the Emirates is streaming on Peacock. You'll need a Peacock Premium or Premium Plus account to catch the game live.

NBC's streaming service Peacock offers access to plenty of Premier League soccer throughout the season. You'll need to be signed up with a Peacock Premium or Premium Plus account to stream games live. For a limited time, you can sign up for Peacock Premium at a 60% discount, dropping the monthly cost as low as $2 (or even less with an annual account).

Livestream the Arsenal vs. Man United game in the UK

Premier League rights in the UK are split between Sky Sports, BT Sport and Amazon Prime Video. The Arsenal-Man United game is exclusive to Sky Sports -- showing on its Sky Sports Main Event, Premier League and Ultra channels. If you already have Sky Sports as part of your TV package, you can stream the game via its Sky Go app, but cord-cutters will want to get set up with a Now account, and a Now Sports membership, to stream the game.

Sky subsidiary Now (formerly Now TV) offers streaming access to Sky Sports channels with a Now Sports membership. You can get a day of access for £12, or sign up to a monthly plan from £25 per month right now.

Livestream the Arsenal vs. Manchester United game in Canada



If you want to stream this crucial game in the title race live in Canada, you'll need to subscribe to FuboTV Canada. The service has exclusive rights to this Premier League season.

