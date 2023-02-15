Arsenal vs. Man City Livestream: How to Watch Premier League Soccer From Anywhere

Arsenal and Manchester City finally go head-to-head for the first time in the English Premier League this season as the two title rivals clash at the Emirates Stadium in London on Wednesday.

Originally set to take place back in October, but rearranged to accommodate an Arsenal Europa League fixture, the intervening months have seen the Gunners become genuine contenders to take this year's EPL crown, storming to an eight-point lead at the top before the World Cup break.

Recent weeks have, however, seen results slip, with the hosts dropping five points in their last two games against Everton and Brentford. A win here for City would see the defending champions -- thrumming with indignation at charges they broke Premier League financial rules -- leapfrog Arsenal at the summit of the league.

While this match marks their first meeting in the EPL this term, City did register a 1-0 win over Arsenal in the FA Cup last month, thanks to a rare goal from defender Nathan Aké.

Below, we'll outline the best live TV streaming services to use to watch the game live wherever you are in the world.

Arsenal vs. Manchester City: When and where?



Arsenal host Man City at the Emirates Stadium in North London on Wednesday, Feb. 15. Kickoff is set for 7.30 p.m. local time in the UK (2.30 p.m. ET, 11.30 a.m. PT in the US, and at 6.30 a.m. AEST on Thursday, Feb. 16 in Australia).

How to watch the Arsenal vs. Man City game online from anywhere using a VPN

If you find yourself unable to view the game locally, you may need a different way to watch the game -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on game day by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Canada, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.

Livestream the Arsenal vs. Man City game in the US

This EPL fixture is streaming on Peacock. You'll need a Peacock Premium or Premium Plus account to catch the game live.

NBC's streaming service Peacock offers access to plenty of Premier League soccer throughout the season. You'll need to be signed up with a Peacock Premium or Premium Plus account to stream games live.

Livestream the Arsenal vs. Man City game in the UK



In the UK, this huge match will be televised exclusively live on streaming service Amazon Prime Video, which originally had the broadcasting rights for the Premier League game week back in October before this match was postponed.

A subscription to Amazon Prime costs £8 a month or £80 a year, but new users get a 30-day free trial.

Livestream the Arsenal vs. Man City game in Canada



If you want to stream this EPL clash live in Canada, you'll need to subscribe to FuboTV Canada. The service has exclusive rights to this Premier League season.

FuboTV is the go-to destination for Canadians looking to watch the Premier League this season with exclusive streaming rights to every game.

Livestream the Arsenal vs. Man City game in Australia



Football fans Down Under can watch this EPL fixture on streaming service Optus Sport, which is showing every single Premier League game live in Australia this season.

With exclusive rights to screen every EPL match live this season, as well as German Bundesliga and Spanish La Liga games, streaming service Optus Sport is a particularly big draw for Aussie soccer fans.

