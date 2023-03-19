Arsenal vs. Crystal Palace Livestream: How to Watch Premier League Soccer From Anywhere

After crashing out of the Europa League in midweek, Arsenal can now concentrate solely on their EPL title challenge, starting with this crucial London derby against crisis club Crystal Palace on Sunday.

The Gunners were left stunned on Thursday after a surprise penalty shootout defeat to Sporting Lisbon saw them exit the Europa League at the last-16 phase. Arsenal fans will likely be sanguine over that defeat, with many regarding that tournament as a distraction from their greater goal of beating Manchester City to the English Premier League title.

Palace, meanwhile, come into this clash having fired Arsenal legend Patrick Vieira as manager on Friday, following a 12-match winless run that has seen them drift uncomfortably close to the relegation zone.

Yet to win a game in 2023, Palace look unlikely to end that drought against an Arsenal side that has the incentive of surging eight points clear at the top of the table with a victory here.

Below, we'll outline the best live TV streaming services to use to watch the game live wherever you are in the world.

Arsenal vs. Crystal Palace: When and where?



Arsenal host Crystal Palace at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday, March 19. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. local time in the UK (10 a.m. ET, 7 a.m. PT in the US).

Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images

How to watch the Arsenal vs. Crystal Palace game online from anywhere using a VPN

If you find yourself unable to view the game locally, you may need a different way to watch the game -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on game day by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Canada, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.

Looking for other options? Be sure to check out some of the other great VPN deals taking place right now.



Sarah Tew/CNET ExpressVPN is our current best VPN pick for people who want a reliable and safe VPN, and it works on a variety of devices. It's normally $13 per month, and you can sign up for ExpressVPN and save 49% plus get three months of access for free -- the equivalent of $6.67 per month -- if you get an annual subscription. Note that ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Livestream the Arsenal vs. Crystal Palace game in the US

Sunday's game is on USA Network, which you can access as part of your cable package or at the with a valid login, and can be streamed via FuboTV and Sling TV.



Sling TV's Blue plan includes USA Network making it a great option for those wanting to watch EPL action. It's $35 per month and includes over 40 channels, including other sports channels like ESPN and FS1.

Can I livestream the Arsenal vs. Crystal Palace in the UK?

Oddly for a Sunday game, this match can't be selected for live coverage by any of the Premier League broadcast rights holders in the UK. This is because it was originally scheduled for Saturday and thus was not in the packages of games the broadcasters pay so handsomely for.

That also means that if you're in the UK traveling for pleasure or for work, you're unlikely to be able to watch the game like you normally would at home thanks to geo-blocking.

There is one option to get around this, however. By using a VPN, as explained above, you can set your location to a country where the match is being broadcast and go from there.

Livestream the Arsenal vs. Crystal Palace game in Canada

If you want to stream this EPL clash live in Canada, you'll need to subscribe to FuboTV Canada. The service has exclusive rights to this Premier League season.

FuboTV is the go-to destination for Canadians looking to watch the Premier League this season with exclusive streaming rights to every game. It costs CA$25 per month, though you can save some cash by paying quarterly or annually.

Livestream the Arsenal vs. Crystal Palace game in Australia

Football fans Down Under can watch this EPL fixture on streaming service Optus Sport, which is showing every single Premier League game live in Australia this season.

With exclusive rights to screen every EPL match live this season, as well as German Bundesliga and Spanish La Liga games, streaming service Optus Sport is a particularly big draw for Aussie soccer fans. If you're already an Optus network customer you can bag Optus Sport for a reduced price, with discounts bringing the price down to as low as AU$7 per month. If you're not, a standalone monthly subscription to the service starts at AU$25.

Quick tips for streaming the Premier League using a VPN

