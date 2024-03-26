'Apples Never Fall': How to Stream the New Series From Anywhere

Author Liane Moriarty is no stranger to writing books worthy of on-screen adaptations -- TV hits like Big Little Lies and Nine Perfect Strangers are two great examples. The latest show based on one of her bestselling novels is Apples Never Fall, a Peacock Original miniseries that follows a mysterious disappearance in the seemingly normal Delaney family.

After Stan (Sam Neill) and Joy (Annette Bening) sell their tennis academy, they look forward to dedicating more time to their family. That's all cut short when a distressed woman knocks on their door and Joy suddenly disappears. Now, the seemingly happy couple's children (Alison Brie, Jake Lacy, Conor Merrigan-Turner, Essie Randles) start to re-evaluate their parents' relationship and dig deeper into their family history.

Check out the new series and its streaming details below, including why a VPN may aid your viewing experience.

Apples Never Fall is out now on Peacock. NBCU

How to watch Apples Never Fall on Peacock

Apples Never Fall began streaming on Peacock on Thursday, March 14 at 12:01 a.m. PT (3:01 a.m. ET). It's a limited series consisting of seven episodes, which were all released at the same time -- so binge away.

James Martin/CNET Peacock Home of Apples Never Fall Choose from two different plans: an ad-supported Premium plan for $6 per month, or the $12-a-month ad-free Premium Plus plan that also lets you download shows and movies, and offers live, 24/7 access to your local NBC channel. You can stream on three devices at once and create up to six profiles. See at Peacock

How to watch Apples Never Fall from anywhere with a VPN

If you're traveling abroad and want to stream Apples Never Fall while away from home, a VPN could be your answer. With a VPN, you can virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to this series from anywhere in the world. There are other good reasons to use a VPN for streaming, too.

A VPN is the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds by encrypting your traffic. Using a VPN is also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins. Streaming TV can be a bit smoother with a reliable, quality VPN that's passed our tests and security standards.

You can use a VPN to stream content legally as long as VPNs are legal in your country and you have a valid subscription to the streaming service you're using. The US and Canada are among the countries where VPNs are legal, but we advise against streaming or downloading content on illegal torrent sites. We recommend ExpressVPN, but you may opt for another provider from our best list such as Surfshark or NordVPN. And be sure to check out our lineup of the best VPN deals to save money.

Follow the VPN provider's instructions for installation and choose a country where Apples Never Fall is streaming on Peacock. Before you open the streaming app, make sure you're connected to your VPN using your selected region. If you want to stream the show on more than one device, you may need to configure each one to ensure you are signed in. Go to settings and check your network connections to verify you're logged in and connected to your VPN account. Now you're ready to open Peacock to stream.

If you run into issues with streaming, first make sure your VPN is up and running on its encrypted IP address. Double-check that you've followed installation instructions correctly and you've picked the right geographical area for viewing. If you still encounter connection problems, you may need to reboot your device. Close all apps and windows, restart your device and connect to your VPN first. Note that some streaming services have restrictions on VPN access.