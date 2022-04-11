Apple Reportedly Faces Further EU Antitrust Charges Following a Complaint From Spotify

Photo Illustration by Omar Marques/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Apple will facing additional antitrust charges from the European Commission in the coming weeks, according to a Monday report from Reuters. This is said to come due to a music streaming investigation triggered by a complaint from Spotify.

The extra charges come a year after the EU accused Apple of breaching competition law in the music streaming market through restrictive App Store rules.

At the time, the EU's accusation outlined concerns from a 2019 complaint made by Spotify regarding Apple's policy for managing in-app payments. The complaint addressed how Apple charges Spotify and other subscription-based companies a 30% fee for in-app purchases, which, Spotify claimed, was stifling competition with companies that compete with Apple Music.

The commission now intends to set out extra antitrust charges in a supplementary statement of objections, according to Reuters, which is normally issued when an EU competition enforcer has changed a portion of its case or found new evidence.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.