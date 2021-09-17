Apple and Google reportedly remove 'Smart Voting' app as Russian election starts

Natalia Kolesnikova/AFP via Getty Images

An app created by jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has reportedly been removed from the Apple and Google app stores in the country as the parliamentary election kicked off on Friday. The tech companies removed the app after pressure from Russian authorities, according to reports from The New York Times and Associated Press.

The Smart Voting app, as known as the Navalny app, was designed to "consolidate the opposition vote in each of Russia's 225 electoral districts," according to the Times. It reportedly let people enter their address and would then offer up candidates to vote for. The idea behind the protest vote was to get politicians not approved by the Kremlin into parliament, whether or not people agreed with an individual candidate's views, according to the Times.

Apple and Google didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

