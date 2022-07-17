Mobile apps love asking for permissions they have no business asking for. Some Android apps may ask for permissions that are excessive and completely inapplicable to the app's actual utility -- like if a flashlight app requests access to your camera, microphone or location. When an app asks for more permissions than it needs, it's usually to collect as much of your data as possible and sell it off to third parties like advertisers and data brokers.

Look out for potentially invasive app permissions like access to your location, camera, microphone, contacts, browsing history and photo library. An app can collect a ton of sensitive personal information from these permissions, and can put your privacy at risk. This is why it's important to manage app permissions on your Android devices.

Always keep app permissions to a minimum. Grant your apps permission to access only what they need to access on your device to provide the functionality you require from them. For example, a weather app or navigation app will naturally need access to your location to function properly, but there's no reason it would need access to your camera or your contacts. And in some cases, you might not even need to give a weather app your location data if you can manually enter your ZIP code or city.

Fortunately, it's easy to change app permissions on your Android device -- and you can choose whether you want to manage permissions by app or by permission type. Here's how to manage app permissions on your Android device:

Note that the steps outlined below apply to devices running Android 11 and up.

How to manage Android app permissions by app

If you're concerned about the permissions granted to a certain app on your Android device, you can manage permissions on a per-app basis. Here's what to do:

1. Tap Settings

2. Tap Apps

3. Scroll down and tap on the app in question (or you can search for the app by tapping the magnifying glass icon)

4. Tap Permissions

5. Tap on a permission to allow or not allow

You can also access the Permissions menu from any app by tapping and holding the app's icon on your phone's screen. Tap the Info icon in the top right corner of the window that pops up to access the App info menu and tap Permissions from there.

From the App info menu, you can also enable the Remove permissions if app is unused feature, which removes permissions for the app if you haven't used it for three months.

How to manage Android app permissions by permission type

If you'd like to see which apps you've denied or allowed access to a certain permission -- like your microphone or location -- you can manage your app permissions by permission type. Here's how:

1. Tap Settings

2. Tap Privacy

3. Tap Permission manager

4. Tap the permission type to see which apps allow the selected permission

5. Tap on an app and select Allow or Don't allow

How to universally manage camera and microphone access for all apps

You can even universally deny all apps from accessing your camera and/or microphone with a single toggle switch if you want to take a hard line with those two permissions. Here's how you can toggle camera and microphone permissions across all apps on your Android device:

1. Tap Settings

2. Tap Privacy

3. Toggle Camera access and Microphone access on or off

Going this route can be a great way to guarantee that no app has access to your camera or microphone. However, keep in mind that video communication apps like Zoom or Skype, which rely on your camera and microphone to operate will not work properly if you have these permissions set to the "off" position.

