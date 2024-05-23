Amusing 'Beetlejuice 2' Trailer Summons Nostalgia and New Threats

Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice...

He's back! Three times is not the charm when Jenna Ortega's Astrid utters 's name against her mother's wishes in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, the sequel to Tim Burton's 1988 classic. Warner Bros. released the new trailer on Thursday, showcasing the return of Michael Keaton as the roguish demon and Winona Ryder as Lydia Deetz.

Decades after they left Betelgeuse to rot in the afterlife, the Deetz family is grieving a loss that brings them all together in Winter River. But he's still carrying a wedding hopes for Lydia, and when her daughter invokes his name in the attic, the portal to the Netherworld reopens and invites chaos. Unholy matrimony aside, the movie taunts a collision between the worlds of the living and the dead. Familiar -- and nostalgic -- elements abound from the original movie, including a sandworm chase through the otherworldly desert, the shrunken head ghost and the afterlife's waiting room.

Monica Belluci as Delores in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. Warner Bros. Pictures

Catherine O'Hara reprises her role as Delia Deetz, with Justin Theroux, Monica Bellucci, Arthur Conti and Willem Dafoe also in the cast. The new movie will introduce a few more menacing characters, including Belluci's undead Delores who has her own agenda, so look out when the film hits theaters on Sept. 6.