Acrobat AI Assistant Is the Latest Chatbot to Go to the Office

The chances of finding an AI assistant at work are that much greater today, as Adobe announced the availability of its Acrobat AI Assistant for enterprise customers.

The tool debuted in February in beta as a way to help pull information from PDFs, provide summaries of long text, answer questions and format information for sharing.

If three's a trend, chatbots at work are officially one now, following news from Amazon and Anthropic about their own generative AI-powered bots that are targeting business users. The popular consumer technology is making the leap from home to office to help employees generate story ideas, condense lengthy content, navigate internal policy documents, analyze financial statements and keep up with industry trends.

Acrobat AI Assistant lets you "chat" with PDFs and other content types, including Word documents and PowerPoint presentations, via a conversational interface. The assistant also recommends questions and provides answers based on what the document contains.

Functionality also includes summary and citation generation, so you can more easily digest documents and verify where the assistant's answers came from.

This allows employees to "spend less time searching for information and more time on high-value work," according to a press release.

"Our content team reduced the amount of time on common tasks significantly using Acrobat AI Assistant for identifying insights from keynotes, workshops and meetings," Kamal Bhadada, president of consulting firm TCS Interactive, said in a statement.

Acrobat AI Assistant features are available through an add-on subscription to Reader and Acrobat enterprise and to individual customers. A spokesperson didn't disclose pricing details but said early access pricing is available starting today.

The features are available in English. Additional languages are coming soon, she said.

