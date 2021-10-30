9 great reads from CNET this week: Satellite science, China crackdown, Facebook as Meta and more

What goes up must send data back down. That, in a nutshell, is why we send satellites into orbit. A case in point: the GOES satellites that NASA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration use to collect data about weather on Earth.

CNET's Claire Reilly went behind the scenes to find out how Lockheed Martin is building the latest of those satellites, called GOES-T, which will transmit 30 times more data than its predecessors to help scientists and meteorologists better predict natural disasters. It's a fascinating look at methods and machinery that are central to our modern way of life.

When it launches in 2022, the GOES-T satellite will watch over Earth and give us early warning of natural disasters. But preparing it is an epic task for Lockheed Martin.

John Kim/CNET

The People's Republic has spent the last year showing tech titans who's boss. The unprecedented crackdown offers lessons about what and what not to do.

Xinhua News Agency/Getty

Plagued by scandals, Facebook rebrands itself as Meta. The tech giant still must earn back our trust.

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Commentary: Is it a laptop replacement? Is it really pro? It's got to be something for a starting price of $799.

Scott Stein/CNET

Out of the ruins of the Warsaw Ghetto, remnants of resistance emerge, thanks to advanced geoscientific tools and a team determined to keep the horrors of history from fading.

United States Holocaust Memorial Museum, courtesy of National Archives and Records Administration, College Park

A new study claims to have detected evidence of a planet outside of the Milky Way. Not everyone is convinced.

NASA/CXC/A.Jubett

Tech and nature can seem at odds, but not on TikTok.

Screenshots/CNET

"We want, as human beings, to have the capacity to experience a range of emotions -- fear, being one of them."

Warner Bros. Pictures

Commentary: The answer isn't as straightforward as you think...

Nintendo