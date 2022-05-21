Services & Software

9 Great Reads From CNET This Week: 5G vs. Cable, Pixel Watch, McMansions and More

One of CNET's 5G experts tries out a new way to ditch cable internet, plus some thoughts on where Google can go with its smartwatch, some online fun browsing lavish homes and lots more to boot.

Jon Skillings headshot
Jon Skillings
2 min read

For many of us, our connection to the internet from our homes happens via cable. Even our phones often rely on that, as we connect to Wi-Fi to work, Wordle, shop or spin through TikTok. There are alternatives, though, and not just satellite service.

Nowadays, there's a 5G option for home internet, at least in some areas. CNET's Eli Blumenthal spent a few weeks trying it out and said this broadband option shows "plenty of promise," along with notable shortfalls. 

His story is among the many in-depth features and thought-provoking commentaries that appeared on CNET this week. So here you go. These are the stories you don't want to miss.

Verizon, T-Mobile and My Personal Attempt to Replace Cable Internet With 5G

T-Mobile's and Verizon's respective 5G home internet offerings have potential, but both need work to fix consistency.  

Verizon 5G Home device
Verizon

What Google's Pixel Watch Can Learn From Its Phones

Commentary: Google has an opportunity to make its first smartwatch stand out with Pixel-specific features. 

Google's Pixel Watch with a black watch face and white hands

Don't Just Tour That Home Online. By All Means Judge It

McMansion Hell and Zillow Gone Wild are part of a big world of architecture and real estate voyeurism. 

McMansion in Virginia with text "Why curve if the transoms aren't semicircular?; "untrustworthy; "ahoy; "can only be described as butthole-esque "mom he's staring at me!! "turret tumor "too big!!! in my opinion!!"
McMansion Hell

I Tried the 'Anti-Instagram' App Called BeReal, and It's Actually Kinda Fun

This social app, which seeks to avoid the phoniness of its much-bigger rivals, takes just a couple minutes a day and still allows for friendly competition.

BeReal app on a phone
Sarah Tew/CNET

On the Edge of Chaos: Why Your Brain Balances on a High Wire

We derive a wealth of benefits from teetering between calmness and mayhem.

Getty Images

What's at Stake in Your Statehouse

Every state legislature is different, and it's important to know what yours does and how it functions. Our guide can help.

The Wisconsin State Capitol with the dome lighted up after dark
Kent German/CNET

Stylish, Kooky '18 1/2' Finds the Weird in Watergate

This unique take on the scandal is anything but the movie you're expecting.

Sullivan Jones plays a revolutionary leader addressing two hippie followers in 18 1/2
Kerri McConnell / Waterbug Eater Films

Please Don't Let Neil deGrasse Tyson Ruin Lunar Eclipses for You 

"Un-spectacular," huh?

Blood moon
ESA/CESAR–M.Castillo

My Favorite Things on the Internet

A very personal list of the best things I've ever seen online.

Scottish comedian Limmy, smiling
BBC Scotland