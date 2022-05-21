9 Great Reads From CNET This Week: 5G vs. Cable, Pixel Watch, McMansions and More

For many of us, our connection to the internet from our homes happens via cable. Even our phones often rely on that, as we connect to Wi-Fi to work, Wordle, shop or spin through TikTok. There are alternatives, though, and not just satellite service.

Nowadays, there's a 5G option for home internet, at least in some areas. CNET's Eli Blumenthal spent a few weeks trying it out and said this broadband option shows "plenty of promise," along with notable shortfalls.

His story is among the many in-depth features and thought-provoking commentaries that appeared on CNET this week. So here you go. These are the stories you don't want to miss.

T-Mobile's and Verizon's respective 5G home internet offerings have potential, but both need work to fix consistency.

Commentary: Google has an opportunity to make its first smartwatch stand out with Pixel-specific features.

McMansion Hell and Zillow Gone Wild are part of a big world of architecture and real estate voyeurism.

This social app, which seeks to avoid the phoniness of its much-bigger rivals, takes just a couple minutes a day and still allows for friendly competition.

We derive a wealth of benefits from teetering between calmness and mayhem.

Every state legislature is different, and it's important to know what yours does and how it functions. Our guide can help.

This unique take on the scandal is anything but the movie you're expecting.

"Un-spectacular," huh?

A very personal list of the best things I've ever seen online.