9 Great Reads From CNET This Week: Your Internet Life, WhatsApp, Elon Musk and More

Your digital footprint is huge, but you can do something about that. Plus, what Apple's iMessage could learn from WhatsApp, how Elon Musk could shake up Twitter and a lot more.

Jon Skillings headshot
Jon Skillings

The internet is pretty much the air we all breathe now. It's where we communicate, shop, find entertainment and discover what's happening. It's also where businesses track so much of what we do.

So it behooves us to know how all that works, for good and for ill, and to learn how we can take control of our online lives. That's the subject of CNET's new Citizen Now series, which launched this week with stories that examine our massive digital footprints and what we can do to protect our personal data, that explore how to use social media for good and that introduce us to people fighting misinformation. The series also looks into how to be on your best behavior in the metaverse and how Estonia created a nationwide digital identity that could serve as a model for all of us.

Those stories are among the many in-depth features and thought-provoking commentaries that appeared on CNET this week. So here you go. These are the stories you don't want to miss.

Your Digital Footprint: It's Bigger Than You Realize

Just about everything about you is online, whether you put it there or not.

Illustration of a giant eyeball looking at a person walking through an eerie landscape
Zooey Liao

Apple's iMessage Could Be Way More Flexible With WhatsApp's New Feature   

Commentary: WhatsApp offers speedy access across computers and tablets, even when your phone's switched off.  

WhatsApp secure encrypted messaging
James Martin/CNET

4 Changes Elon Musk Could Push at Twitter  

"Do you want an edit button?" Musk's frank tweets provide a glimpse into what the tech mogul wants to fix.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk
Getty Images

Meet the Unsung Force Shining a Light on Misinformation 

For these grad students, going down the rabbit hole is required to get a degree.  

Illustration of a woman in a cap and gown pulling back a curtain to reveal misinformation
Naomi Antonino/CNET

It's Time to Treat Your Home Security Cameras as Compromised  

Commentary: Wyze has taught us a valuable lesson.  

Wyze Cam v1
Chris Monroe/CNET

Magic Leap 2 Aims to Bring AR to Businesses, With No BS This Time

CEO Peggy Johnson explains why a focus on the business sector with its new, smaller headset can transform the augmented-reality market.  

Magic Leap 2 AR glasses
Scott Stein/CNET

How TikTok Songs Make the Most Intense Earworms Ever  

Commentary: Nearly everyone gets earworms, but is TikTok making them more potent? 

TikTok logo on a phone screen
James Martin/CNET

Writer Drew Magary at Peace Never Knowing Why His Brain 'Exploded'

As part of CNET's series Mysteries of the Brain, the popular author and Defector writer shares how a fall to a concrete floor changed his life forever.

Drew Magary in a hospital bed with food for him to eat
Drew Magary

Bitcoin Blackmailers Attempted to Steal $25,000 From My Dad's E-Trade Account

A cautionary tale about a new type of financial fraud.  

Bitcoin symbol on a fishhook
Westend61/Getty
