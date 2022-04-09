9 Great Reads From CNET This Week: Your Internet Life, WhatsApp, Elon Musk and More

The internet is pretty much the air we all breathe now. It's where we communicate, shop, find entertainment and discover what's happening. It's also where businesses track so much of what we do.

So it behooves us to know how all that works, for good and for ill, and to learn how we can take control of our online lives. That's the subject of CNET's new Citizen Now series, which launched this week with stories that examine our massive digital footprints and what we can do to protect our personal data, that explore how to use social media for good and that introduce us to people fighting misinformation. The series also looks into how to be on your best behavior in the metaverse and how Estonia created a nationwide digital identity that could serve as a model for all of us.

Those stories are among the many in-depth features and thought-provoking commentaries that appeared on CNET this week. So here you go. These are the stories you don't want to miss.

Just about everything about you is online, whether you put it there or not.

