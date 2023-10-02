A Letter From CNET's Editor-In-Chief

Holiday lovers, rejoice: The season is here.

Today we launch 84 Days, an inspiration-packed collection of resources for the most festive time of the year, brought to you by the expert editors of CNET.

Why 84 days? The 12-week period before Christmas, which kicks off Oct. 2, is the start of the busiest shopping season of the year, based on our nearly 30-year history of guiding readers like you through the craze. This is the period when it all happens: end-of-year-planning, travel or hosting arrangements and, yes, buying things for yourself and others.

If 12 weeks sounds like a long time, we'd like to point out that starting early pays off. With a bit of strategy, you're more likely to get better prices, budget more effectively and find awesome, memorable products. Pace yourself! We're here to help.

The truth is that the holiday shopping season is about so much more than the moment of buying. At CNET, our mission is to help you through every stage of life's big decisions: Researching the best products and services, understanding how they can make your life better or more productive and, once you have them, getting the most value and use out of them.

We invite you to use these next 12 weeks – and our dynamic, advice-driven hub of resources – to make the most of your season. Take a look around and explore the guides, stories, videos and tips we've curated here. Happy 84 days!