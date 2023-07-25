6 Handy Black-Owned Apps You Should Download Now

Aug. 1 marks the beginning of National Black Business Month, an ideal time to spotlight Black-owned tech platforms. Our lives are made a little easier with the aid of mobile apps that help us manage day-to-day tasks, shop, find love or discover the latest events in any city. The founders of the companies below gleaned inspiration from their own experiences and wanted to create digital tools that support wellness, financial literacy, good times and more.

While you can tap Google or another search engine to find minority-owned businesses, we're highlighting six apps from Black creators that can be used year-round.

SoloFunds SoLo Funds Peer-to-peer loans See at SoLo Funds SoLo Funds is a peer-to-peer lending platform that allows members to loan or borrow money from $20 to $575. Founded by Travis Holoway and Rodney Williams, the app launched in 2018 and has since surpassed 900,000 users and $160 million in transactions. Read more See at SoLo Funds

Exhale/Screenshot by Kourtnee Jackson Exhale Emotional well-being See at Exhale Created by Katara McCarty, Exhale was designed as an emotional wellness app with Black, Indigenous and women of color in mind. Its content is meant to provide a calming, safe space for women coping with stress, grief, microaggressions and other negative feelings. Read more See at Exhale

Soko/Screenshot by Kourtnee Jackson Soko Find local farmers markets See at Soko Need a farmers market locator? Scroll through Soko's listings of thousands of markets and individual vendors in cities across the US. The app allows you to search for farmers markets within a 20, 50 or 100-mile radius based on your current location, home address or city of your choice. You can also search for vendors by name. Users can shop ahead of time by placing preorders from vendors in their area, and set up digital payments, including SNAP benefits. Read more See at Soko

Kiddie Kredit Kiddie Kredit Teaches kids financial literacy See at Kiddie Kredit Launched by Evan Leaphart, the Kiddie Kredit app teaches children about credit and smart financial habits. The app is aimed at 4 to 12-year-olds and tracks chores, allowing kids to earn points for tasks they complete such as homework, mowing the lawn or cleaning their rooms. The point system uses a scale of 1-100 and functions like a FICO credit score. Parents can opt to reward their kids with money or another incentive. Families can download the app for free on iOS and Android devices. See at Kiddie Kredit

Correction, Feb. 24: A previous version of this article misstated how many users SoLo Funds has. It has 900,000 users.