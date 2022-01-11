5 to-do list apps to get organized this year

Nora Carol Photography/Getty Images

Being more organized is a common New Year's resolution and finding the right productivity app can help with making habits stick. But where to start? We picked five of our favorite task management and list-making apps to help you start 2022 off on solid footing.

Read more: Best shared grocery list apps to save you another trip to the store

To Do

Microsoft

After beloved cloud-based task management app Wunderlist shuttered in May 2020, Microsoft's To Do app became its successor.

The app works like Wunderlist, but with more color and background options, a dark mode option, and the ability to sync across Mac, iOS, Android, Windows and the web. Other Wunderlist features now available in To Do include listing groups (folders), steps (subtasks) and file attachments, and sharing and task assignments.

To Do is available for on iOS and Android, or as a web app.

Todoist

Todoist

Todoist is a productivity app that helps you manage tasks, projects and goals. It syncs across Mac, Windows, mobile phones and via the web and browser extensions, and integrates with apps like Google Calendar and Dropbox. You can also use it to set goals, delegate tasks and see daily and weekly productivity trends. If you're fond of Google Keep or Tasks, you might like this app.

Todoist is available for free download on iOS and Android, or as a web app.

Things

Things

The Things app includes to-do lists, reminders, goal tracking and, on Mac, the ability to work in multiple windows. There is also a quick find feature, and an app-wide tag search. It's fully integrated between iOS and MacOS.

Things is available on iOS, iPadOS and MacOS. Things costs $50 on Mac (after a 15-day free trial), $10 on iPhone and Apple Watch, and $20 on iPad.

Zenkit To Do

Zenkit

Task management app Zenkit To Do was designed to look and feel similar to Wunderlist, according to Zenkit CEO Martin Welker. The app uses smart lists, list sharing, comments and reminders. It's available free for consumers, but you can upgrade to paid business plans as well.

Zenkit To Do is available on iOS, Android and on the web. Its Personal tier is free, while the paid Plus and Business plans price vary depending on your chosen platform.

Twobird

Ginger Labs

Twobird from Ginger Labs is an email app that also lets you create notes, set reminders, assign to-dos, leave comments and collaborate in one place. The app also gives you some flexibility -- for example, you can share a note and turn a shopping list into a party planning list instead.

Twobird is available for free on Windows, Mac, iOS and Android.