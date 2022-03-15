37 New Emoji Just Arrived With iOS 15.4

Enlarge Image Emojipedia

iOS 15.4 rolled out to iPhones on Monday, bringing with it several features of note. Among them are the 37 new emoji added to Unicode last year. The updated emoji library features seven more smileys and some very specific objects. (Texting your friends about kidney beans? There's now an emoji for that.) There are also a few new gestures -- like two hands forming the shape of a heart, much to the joy of K-pop fans.

Other notable emoji include pictograms for pregnant people, a saluting face and numerous multiracial handshakes. See below for a full list of emoji you can find in Apple's iOS upgrade.

1. Melting face

2. Face with open eyes and hand over mouth

3. Face with eye peeking from behind hands

4. Saluting half face

5. Dotted line face

6. Face with diagonal mouth

7. Face holding back tears

8. Rightward hand

9. Leftward hand

10. Palm down hand

11. Palm up hand

12. Hand with index finger and thumb crossed

13. Index finger pointing at the viewer

14. Heart hands

15. Biting lip

16. Person with crown

17. Pregnant man

18. Pregnant person

19. Troll

20. Coral

21. Lotus

22. Empty nest

23. Nest with eggs

24. Beans

25. Liquid pouring out of a glass

26. Mason jar

27. Playground slide

28. Wheel

29. Ring buoy

30. Hamsa (the hand with the eye, a Middle Eastern amulet)

31. Disco mirror ball

32. Low battery

33. Crutch

34. X-ray

35. Bubbles

36. Identification card

37. Heavy equals sign

38. Multiracial handshakes (technically not new, just new color options for the existing handshake)