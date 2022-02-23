Siri to Add Gender-Neutral Voice for iOS 15.4, Report Says

Patrick Holland/CNET

Apple is reportedly adding a new voice option for Siri that is gender neutral. The voice option for English speakers was added Tuesday to the latest beta version of iOS 15.4, reported Axios.

Apple is continuing to test updates for iOS 15.4, the next update to its iPhone operating system which initially launched in fall 2021. So far, the beta version of iOS 15.4 also includes new batch of emojis, security fixes, a Face ID refresh and Universal Control -- due to officially roll out in the spring.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment but told Axios it's "excited to introduce a new Siri voice for English speakers, giving users more options to choose a voice that speaks to them."

Last year, Apple removed Siri's female voice as the default when it launched its iOS 14.5 operating system, giving American iPhone and iPad users the ability to select their own voice preference. In efforts to diversity its offerings, the company added two new Black voices with American accents for the digital assistant. Currently, Siri's English-language choices include British, American, Irish, Indian, Australian and South African accents.

Though Apple has not made an official announcement, it's rumored the company will hold its next event on March 8 with plans to unveil new products and features.

