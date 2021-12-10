Reddit Recap shows your top posts, favorite subreddits: How to find yours

Angela Lang/CNET

Reddit joins Spotify, Instagram and YouTube Music in giving people a look back at how they spent their time on the platform in 2021. The Reddit Recap shows which subreddits you spent the most time in, how many awards you received and the amount of scrolling you did as measured by bananas.

Reddit released the Reddit Recap for 2021 on Friday, providing people with interesting stats accumulated throughout the year. This is the first time the social media platform compiled this info for users to see.

This just in: your personalized #RedditRecap has landed!



For the first time, you can see your top comments from the year, the communities you l̶o̶v̶e̶d̶ lurked the most & more! https://t.co/MpHpJhCoOm pic.twitter.com/5eePiHuxRB — Reddit (@Reddit) December 9, 2021

How can I view my Reddit Recap?

You can visit the Reddit Recap 2021 page directly or check your Reddit inbox for a message with a link to the page itself. For those who use the official Reddit app, click on your profile and click on the "Recap" thought bubble above your avatar. Reddit says the app needs to be on the latest update in order to view the recap.

What's in my Reddit Recap?

There are 12 points of information users will find in their recap with info obtained up to Nov. 30. They are:

New communities you joined

The amount of scrolling done as measured by bananas lying end-to-end

What subreddit you helped to make popular

What popular subreddit you began participating in

How much time you spent on Reddit Public Access Network

What popular post you were the first one to upvote

How much karma you receive (karma is Reddit's measurement of the positive votes you received on posts and comments)

What communities gave you the most karma

Which of your post had the most upvotes

What comment of yours had the most upvotes

How many awards you received during the year

Which communities you spent the most time in

To finish things off, Reddit also shows a digital trading card with your stats and suggests three communities you may want to participate in 2022.