Pokemon Home Is Giving Away Free Pokemon for Connecting Legends: Arceus, BDSP

Pokemon Home is adding support for more Pokemon games with its upcoming 2.0 update, and you'll receive a special bonus if you link those titles to the service.

Players who deposit a Pokemon from Pokemon Brilliant Diamond or Shining Pearl will receive a free Turtwig, Chimchar and Piplup in Pokemon Home. All three monsters will have their Hidden Abilities, which are normally hard to come by.

Players who deposit a Pokemon from Pokemon Legends: Arceus, meanwhile, will receive that game's three starters: Rowlet, Cyndaquil and Oshawott. All three Pokemon will have maximum effort levels, making them stronger than the ones you can catch in the wild.

The free Pokemon will be distributed via the mobile version of Pokemon Home. Once you've deposited a monster from the requisite games, you'll be able to claim the free Pokemon from your Mystery Gift box.

Pokemon Home's 2.0 update is slated to launch "soon." Once live, the service will let you transfer and store Pokemon from Brilliant Diamond, Shining Pearl and Pokemon Legends: Arceus. You can read additional details about the update on the official Pokemon website.

Pokemon Home is available on Nintendo Switch and mobile devices. The service offers free and paid plans. The latter costs $16 per year and lets you store a maximum of 6,000 Pokemon, along with other expanded functionality.